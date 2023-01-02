e-Paper Get App
Dhanlaxmi Bank gross advances up 22.5% YoY at Rs 92.5 bln on Dec 31

Dhanlaxmi Bank gross advances up 22.5% YoY at Rs 92.5 bln on Dec 31

The bank's current account savings account deposits aggregated to 42.16 bln rupees as on Dec 31, up 5.19% on year

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 02, 2023, 04:46 PM IST
article-image
Dhanlaxmi Bank gross advances up 22.5% YoY at 92.5 bln rupees Dec 31
Dhanlaxmi Bank's gross advances grew 22.5% on year to 92.5 bln rupees as on Dec 31, according to the provisional data shared by the bank for Oct-Dec.

Total deposits rose 6.78% to 129.22 bln rupees as on Dec 31.

The bank's current account savings account deposits aggregated to 42.16 bln rupees as on Dec 31, up 5.19% on year.

In July-September, the current account savings account ratio was 43.24 billion rupees. Gold loans increased 23% on year to 20.84 bln rupees as of Dec 31.

The bank's total business grew to 221.72 bln rupees in the December quarter compared to 196.53 bln rupees in the same quarter a year ago.

The bank's credit-deposit ratio was at 71.58% as of Dec 31 compared with 62.40% in the same quarter last year and 71.45% in the previous quarter.

