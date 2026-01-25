Trump Threatens Canada With 100% Tariffs, Warns Against Trade Deal With China

Donald Trump has warned Canada of imposing 100% tariffs if it signs a trade deal with China. | File Image |

Washington: Former US President Donald Trump has once again warned Canada over trade ties with China. Trump said that if Canada signs any trade deal with China, the United States will impose a 100 percent tariff on all Canadian goods and products entering the US market.

Warning issued on social media

Trump made the threat through a post on his social media platform Truth Social. He strongly criticised Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, accusing him of trying to turn Canada into a transit hub for Chinese goods entering the United States.

Trump said that if Canada becomes a “drop-off port” for China, it will face strict and immediate action from the US. He added that such a move would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

“Tariffs will be imposed immediately”

Trump clearly warned that all Canadian imports would face a 100 percent tariff if Canada moves ahead with a trade agreement with China. He also used strong language against China, claiming it would completely dominate Canada’s economy, businesses, and way of life.

Tensions rise after PM Carney’s remarks

Trump’s anger comes after recent remarks made by Prime Minister Mark Carney at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Carney had questioned the US-led global system and warned that the world is going through a period of deep and dangerous change.

Carney said that middle powers like Canada must work together. He warned that if such countries are not part of decision-making, they will be forced to accept decisions made by bigger powers.

Canada-China trade deal adds fuel

Canada has recently announced a new strategic trade deal with China to reduce its dependence on the US. After meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping, Carney said the two countries agreed to lower trade barriers and reduce tariffs.

Under the deal, China will cut tariffs on Canadian canola products from 84 percent to around 15% by March 1. China will also allow visa-free entry for Canadian travellers. In return, Canada will import 49,000 Chinese electric vehicles (EVs) at a reduced tariff rate.