FASTag Users Hit By Cyber Fraud, Wallet Money Being Stolen – Here’s How To Stay Safe

Mumbai: Many people use FASTag to pass toll plazas quickly without stopping. Recently, the government also introduced an annual pass option for Rs 3,000, which allows unlimited toll-free travel for a year. But now, cyber fraud has reached FASTag users too. Scammers are stealing money directly from people’s wallets. Let’s understand how.

Cyber Fraud Reaches FASTag Users

Several cases have been reported where people lost money just by clicking on a link. Fraudsters are tricking users with fake messages about closing FASTag accounts or updating KYC details, and draining their wallets. If you are a FASTag user, it’s time to be extra careful.

Tips to Stay Safe from FASTag Cyber Fraud

Ignore fake offers – Scammers send fake links or SMS promising discounts, cashback, or free gifts. Do not click on any unknown links or share your details on suspicious calls.

Use only official sources – For any FASTag-related work, visit only the official NHAI website or app. Never trust third-party websites or links.

Never share sensitive details – Do not share your OTP, PIN, or password with anyone.

Avoid scanning unknown QR codes – Cyber thieves can hack your phone or steal personal data if you scan random QR codes.

Check wallet regularly – Keep track of your FASTag balance and transaction history. If you notice anything unusual, take immediate action.