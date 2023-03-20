Radico Khaitan unveils Sangam World Malt Whisky at ProWein | Image: Radico Khaitan (Representative)

Radico Khaitan Limited, announced the unveiling of their newest whisky from Rampur Distillery, Sangam World Malt Whisky at ProWein 2023 in Düsseldorf, as per an exchange filing.

Sangam World Malt Whisky will be launched in the USA, at a retail price of $64.99 to $69.99 for a 70cl bottle and also in the EU, UK, Singapore, Australia and Travel Retail with shipments starting from April 2023.

Sangam, a name derived from the Hindi word for "confluence," evokes the image of two powerful rivers merging to form something greater than the sum of their parts.

“Just like the rivers that flow from different directions, Sangam World Malt Whisky represents the convergence of the rich traditions of the East and the expertise of the West in the art of whisky-making,” says Sanjeev Banga, President of International Business at Radico Khaitan.

He added, “It marks a significant milestone in the history of Radico Khaitan as we proudly announce the launch of Sangam World Malt Whisky. This exceptional blend has been crafted with utmost care and precision, using the finest whiskies from around the world.”

Sangam World Malt Whisky combines the finest malts sourced from traditional European origins as well as from the New World, weaving a tapestry of nuanced flavours and creating a harmony that is both delicate and refined.

Every drop of this whisky is crafted with the utmost care, using only the finest malts, which are artfully blended to bring out the whiskies’ rich and complex flavours.

“Sangam World Malt Whisky represents our commitment to excellence and our dedication to delivering only the highest quality spirits to our customers. We have worked tirelessly to create a product that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of whisky lovers around the globe.”

“Our team of experts has spent countless hours perfecting the blend, ensuring that every sip of Sangam World Malt Whisky is a truly unforgettable experience. From the aroma to the finish, every aspect of this whisky has been carefully crafted to deliver a smooth, rich, and indulgent taste.”

“We are confident that Sangam World Malt Whisky will become a favourite among whisky connoisseurs worldwide and joins the other expressions from Rampur Distillery including Rampur Indian Single Malt Whiskies and Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gins” says Sanjeev Banga.

