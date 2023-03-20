Mastek Limited announces allotment of 80,729 equity shares | Image: Mastek (Representative)

Mastek Limited announced that the Stakeholder Relationship Committee of the Board of Directors approved and allotted 80,729 equity shares of Rs. 5 each (face value) on March 20, 2023, via an exchange filing.

The issue is for eligible employees who had exercised their vested options under ESOP.

The said equity shares shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the company in all respects.

Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up share capital of the company has increased to 30,524,827 equity shares of Rs. 5 each aggregating to Rs. 152,624,135 from 30,444,098 equity shares of Rs. 5 each aggregating to Rs. 152,220,490.

Th disclosure is in terms of Regulation 10(c) of the SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014 (SEBI SBEB Regulations).