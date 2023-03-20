 Mastek Limited announces allotment of 80,729 equity shares
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMastek Limited announces allotment of 80,729 equity shares

Mastek Limited announces allotment of 80,729 equity shares

The issue is for eligible employees who had exercised their vested options under ESOP

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 20, 2023, 01:04 PM IST
article-image
Mastek Limited announces allotment of 80,729 equity shares | Image: Mastek (Representative)

Mastek Limited announced that the Stakeholder Relationship Committee of the Board of Directors approved and allotted 80,729 equity shares of Rs. 5 each (face value) on March 20, 2023, via an exchange filing.

The issue is for eligible employees who had exercised their vested options under ESOP.

The said equity shares shall rank pari-passu with the existing equity shares of the company in all respects.

Read Also
Paras Defence wins ₹640 mln order for Saras MK-2 aircraft
article-image

Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up share capital of the company has increased to 30,524,827 equity shares of Rs. 5 each aggregating to Rs. 152,624,135 from 30,444,098 equity shares of Rs. 5 each aggregating to Rs. 152,220,490.

Th disclosure is in terms of Regulation 10(c) of the SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014 (SEBI SBEB Regulations).

Read Also
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for Prochlorperazine Maleate tablets
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IT Department raid Bangalore-based real estate company Shobha

IT Department raid Bangalore-based real estate company Shobha

Gold prices hits record high, crosses ₹60,000 mark

Gold prices hits record high, crosses ₹60,000 mark

Mastek Limited announces allotment of 80,729 equity shares

Mastek Limited announces allotment of 80,729 equity shares

Reliance Industries shares below Rs 2,200 mark, hit fresh 52-week low

Reliance Industries shares below Rs 2,200 mark, hit fresh 52-week low

Can Fin Homes appoints Srinivasan Iyer as MD and CEO for 3 years

Can Fin Homes appoints Srinivasan Iyer as MD and CEO for 3 years