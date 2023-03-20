 Paras Defence wins ₹640 mln order for Saras MK-2 aircraft
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessParas Defence wins ₹640 mln order for Saras MK-2 aircraft

Paras Defence wins ₹640 mln order for Saras MK-2 aircraft

The deliveries for the aircrafts are to be done in 2023-24 (Apr-Mar), the company filing said

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 20, 2023, 11:34 AM IST
article-image
Paras Defence wins ₹640 mln order for Saras MK-2 aircraft | Image: Paras Defence (Representative)

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd has won an order worth 640 mln rupees for Avionics Suite for Saras MK - 2 Aircraft from the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - National Aerospace Laboratories, Bengaluru, the company said in an exchange filing.

The deliveries for the aircrafts are to be done in 2023-24 (Apr-Mar), the company filing said.

Saras is the first Indian multi-purpose civilian aircraft in the light transport aircraft category, as designed by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - National Aerospace Laboratories.

Avionics Suite of Saras MK - 2 Aircraft is the complete glass cockpit of the aircraft, including all the equipment related to control, monitoring, communication, navigation, weather and anti-collision systems along with auto-pilot system.

Shares of the company traded 0.4% lower at ₹483.10 on NSE at 10:15 IST.

Read Also
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for Prochlorperazine Maleate tablets
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Google employees send open letter to Sundar Pichai ask for better management of layoffs

Google employees send open letter to Sundar Pichai ask for better management of layoffs

Paras Defence wins ₹640 mln order for Saras MK-2 aircraft

Paras Defence wins ₹640 mln order for Saras MK-2 aircraft

Gold and silver prices down in early trade

Gold and silver prices down in early trade

Jindal Steel gets India’s First BIS licence to manufacture Fire Resistant Steel

Jindal Steel gets India’s First BIS licence to manufacture Fire Resistant Steel

GMR Airports Infrastructure to merge with GIL

GMR Airports Infrastructure to merge with GIL