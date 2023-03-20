Paras Defence wins ₹640 mln order for Saras MK-2 aircraft | Image: Paras Defence (Representative)

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd has won an order worth 640 mln rupees for Avionics Suite for Saras MK - 2 Aircraft from the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - National Aerospace Laboratories, Bengaluru, the company said in an exchange filing.

The deliveries for the aircrafts are to be done in 2023-24 (Apr-Mar), the company filing said.

Saras is the first Indian multi-purpose civilian aircraft in the light transport aircraft category, as designed by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - National Aerospace Laboratories.

Avionics Suite of Saras MK - 2 Aircraft is the complete glass cockpit of the aircraft, including all the equipment related to control, monitoring, communication, navigation, weather and anti-collision systems along with auto-pilot system.

Shares of the company traded 0.4% lower at ₹483.10 on NSE at 10:15 IST.