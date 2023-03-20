 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for Prochlorperazine Maleate tablets
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGlenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for Prochlorperazine Maleate tablets

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for Prochlorperazine Maleate tablets

Prochlorperazine Maleate tablets of 5 mg and 10 mg, will be distributed in the U.S. by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 20, 2023, 09:59 AM IST
article-image
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for Prochlorperazine Maleate tablets | Image: Glenmark (Representative)

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, announced that the company has received final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for Prochlorperazine Maleate Tablets USP, via an exchange filing.

Prochlorperazine Maleate is the generic version of Compazine1 Tablets, 5 mg and 10 mg, of GlaxoSmithKline.

Glenmark’s Prochlorperazine Maleate Tablets USP of 5 mg and 10 mg, will be distributed in the U.S. by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA.

According to IQVIATM sales data for the 12-month period ending January 2023, the Compazine Tablets, 5 mg and 10 mg market2 achieved annual sales of approximately $26.9 million.

Glenmark’s current portfolio consists of 182 products authorized for distribution in the U.S. marketplace and 46 ANDA’s pending approval with the U.S. FDA.

In addition to these internal filings, Glenmark continues to identify and explore external development partnerships to supplement and accelerate the growth of its existing pipeline and portfolio.

Read Also
Petrol, diesel prices, Mar 20: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jindal Steel gets India’s First BIS licence to manufacture Fire Resistant Steel

Jindal Steel gets India’s First BIS licence to manufacture Fire Resistant Steel

GMR Airports Infrastructure to merge with GIL

GMR Airports Infrastructure to merge with GIL

Novamax Ruling Market With Vision to Stand on Clients' Expectations at Every Step of Their Journey

Novamax Ruling Market With Vision to Stand on Clients' Expectations at Every Step of Their Journey

Westlife Foodworld elevates Saurabh Kalra as Managing Director

Westlife Foodworld elevates Saurabh Kalra as Managing Director

Rupee rises 11 paise to 82.48 against dollar in early trade

Rupee rises 11 paise to 82.48 against dollar in early trade