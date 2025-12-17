 Ola Electric Founder Bhavish Aggarwal Sells Shares To Clear ₹260 Crore Promoter Pledges
Ola Electric founder Bhavish Aggarwal sold part of his personal shares to fully release Rs 260 crore of promoter-level pledges, making him debt-free. The move reduces promoter-group holding to just over 34%. The transaction, aimed at funding AI start-up Krutrim, does not affect Ola Electric’s operations or long-term plans. Shares closed down 7.73% at Rs 34.50.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 09:12 AM IST
New Delhi: Ola Electric's founder Bhavish Aggarwal on Tuesday sold a part of his personal shareholding in the company to fully release all promoter-level share pledges totalling Rs 260 crore, according to sources. The transaction involved a combination of monetising a small part of the promoter holding and other personal incomes, they added.

As of the quarter ended September 2025, promoters and promoter group held 36.78 per cent stake in Ola Electric Mobility Ltd, as per data available on BSE. The limited monetisation of personal shareholding by Aggarwal will completely release 3.93 per cent of previously pledged shares, making the founder-promoter debt-free, sources said.

Subsequently, promoter-group holding in Ola Electric will come down to a tad over 34 per cent after the transaction. The company is not expected to see further promoter pledges as the current one was done to seed fund AI startup Krutrim, which has re-emerged as a cloud infra player with positive cash flows, they added.

As the transaction was executed at the promoter level, it does not involve Ola Electric as a company and is unlikely to have any impact on the company's electric mobility business, operations, management, and financial position or long-term plans, sources said. Shares of Ola Electric closed at Rs 34.50 apiece, down 7.73 per cent from the previous close. 

