Punjab National Bank celebrates the spirit of womanhood

Nation’s leading public sector bank, PNB organised a felicitation ceremony on International Women’s Day to commemorate women employees for their unflinching commitment and standing together as a family in making the banking experience seamless even during the pandemic. The event started withlightning of the ceremonial lamp by Janaki Mallikarjuna Rao, President, PNB Prerna, Sangeeta Kumar, VP, PNB Prerna, Anjana Dube, VP, PNB Prerna and other senior members. The bank felicitated PNB’s women warriors Akansha Chaudhary, Para Shooter, Oli Mishra, artist (specially abled) and Mandavi Garg, musician (specially abled).

As part of its CSR initiative, PNB has collaborated with Thy Kingdom Come Foundation, anNGO based out of New Delhi. The bank has installed Automated Sanitary Pad Vending Machines and electric incinerators at different NGO locations in New Delhi. PNB also gave sewing machines and distributed sanitary pads.