'Proud Partner Of Swachh Bharat Mission': Tata Trusts Chairman Ratan Tata Commends PM Modi On 10 Years Of The Initiative

India celebrates 10 years of the Swachh Bharat Mission, an initiative launched in 2014 that has reshaped sanitation efforts across the nation. As the program steps into its second decade, leaders from around the world have expressed their admiration for the progress achieved under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Ratan Tata, Chairman of Tata Trusts, expressed his congratulations to the Prime Minister on this occasion. "I congratulate the honourable Prime Minister on the 10-year commemoration of programs that have benefited millions in rural India."

"Tata Trusts are proud to have partnered in this initiative and look forward to supporting these efforts in the years to come," he said.

The Swachh Bharat Mission, which began as a vision to improve cleanliness and public health, has not only succeeded within India but has garnered praise on an international level.

Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, applauded the initiative for its far-reaching benefits.

The impact of Swachh Bharat Mission on sanitation health has been amazing - Bill Gates, Founder, Microsoft and Philanthropist



Hear his thoughts on 10 Years of Swachh Bharat.

Financial Leaders Applauded the initiative

Masatsugu Asakawa, President of the Asian Development Bank, and Ajay Banga, President of the World Bank, also expressed their admiration.

Masatsugu Asakawa, President of the Asian Development Bank, commended PM @narendramodi for spearheading the Swachh Bharat Mission, a transformational campaign.



He stated that the Asian Development Bank is proud to have partnered with India on this visionary initiative from the… pic.twitter.com/P0QERfVA5X — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) October 2, 2024

Ajay Banga, President of the World Bank, remarked that the Swachh Bharat Mission has significantly transformed India through improved sanitation, achieving a remarkable milestone under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

The Swachh Bharat Mission (Clean India Mission) was launched by the Government of India on October 2, 2014, to promote cleanliness, hygiene, and sanitation across the country.

This flagship program aims to eliminate open defecation and improve solid waste management, ultimately fostering a cleaner and healthier environment for all citizens.

The initiative emphasises community participation and behavior change, mobilising citizens to actively contribute to maintaining cleanliness in their surroundings.