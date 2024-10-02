 'Proud Partner Of Swachh Bharat Mission': Tata Trusts Chairman Ratan Tata Commends PM Modi On 10 Years Of The Initiative
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusiness'Proud Partner Of Swachh Bharat Mission': Tata Trusts Chairman Ratan Tata Commends PM Modi On 10 Years Of The Initiative

'Proud Partner Of Swachh Bharat Mission': Tata Trusts Chairman Ratan Tata Commends PM Modi On 10 Years Of The Initiative

The Swachh Bharat Mission, which began as a vision to improve cleanliness and public health, has not only succeeded within India but has garnered praise on an international level.

G R MukeshUpdated: Wednesday, October 02, 2024, 02:15 PM IST
article-image
'Proud Partner Of Swachh Bharat Mission': Tata Trusts Chairman Ratan Tata Commends PM Modi On 10 Years Of The Initiative |

India celebrates 10 years of the Swachh Bharat Mission, an initiative launched in 2014 that has reshaped sanitation efforts across the nation. As the program steps into its second decade, leaders from around the world have expressed their admiration for the progress achieved under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Ratan Tata, Chairman of Tata Trusts, expressed his congratulations to the Prime Minister on this occasion. "I congratulate the honourable Prime Minister on the 10-year commemoration of programs that have benefited millions in rural India."

"Tata Trusts are proud to have partnered in this initiative and look forward to supporting these efforts in the years to come," he said.

The Swachh Bharat Mission, which began as a vision to improve cleanliness and public health, has not only succeeded within India but has garnered praise on an international level.

FPJ Shorts
'Proud Partner Of Swachh Bharat Mission': Tata Trusts Chairman Ratan Tata Commends PM Modi On 10 Years Of The Initiative
'Proud Partner Of Swachh Bharat Mission': Tata Trusts Chairman Ratan Tata Commends PM Modi On 10 Years Of The Initiative
Navi Mumbai: 16-Year-Old Boy Makes Video Of Sexually Abusing 6-Year-Old Neighbour; Arrested
Navi Mumbai: 16-Year-Old Boy Makes Video Of Sexually Abusing 6-Year-Old Neighbour; Arrested
Kylie Jenner Turns Goth Princess At Her Paris Fashion Week Runway Debut In Disneyland
Kylie Jenner Turns Goth Princess At Her Paris Fashion Week Runway Debut In Disneyland
Gandhi Jayanti 2024: K'Taka Cong Worker Holding Indian Flag Made To Remove Shoes From CM Siddaramaiah's Feet; 'No Respect For Country', Blasts BJP
Gandhi Jayanti 2024: K'Taka Cong Worker Holding Indian Flag Made To Remove Shoes From CM Siddaramaiah's Feet; 'No Respect For Country', Blasts BJP
Read Also
'Cosmic Coincidence': Anand Mahindra Tells The Tale Of Mahindra Group & Mahatma Gandhi's Connection
article-image

Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, applauded the initiative for its far-reaching benefits.

Financial Leaders Applauded the initiative

Masatsugu Asakawa, President of the Asian Development Bank, and Ajay Banga, President of the World Bank, also expressed their admiration.

The Swachh Bharat Mission (Clean India Mission) was launched by the Government of India on October 2, 2014, to promote cleanliness, hygiene, and sanitation across the country.

This flagship program aims to eliminate open defecation and improve solid waste management, ultimately fostering a cleaner and healthier environment for all citizens.

Read Also
Mahatma Gandhi On Indian Currency Notes: How The 'Father Of Nation' Became Permanent Face On Rupees
article-image

The initiative emphasises community participation and behavior change, mobilising citizens to actively contribute to maintaining cleanliness in their surroundings.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Proud Partner Of Swachh Bharat Mission': Tata Trusts Chairman Ratan Tata Commends PM Modi On 10...

'Proud Partner Of Swachh Bharat Mission': Tata Trusts Chairman Ratan Tata Commends PM Modi On 10...

Khyati Global Ventures SME IPO: Public Offer To Begin On October 4

Khyati Global Ventures SME IPO: Public Offer To Begin On October 4

Varindera Constructions Files DRHP With SEBI For ₹1,200 Crore IPO

Varindera Constructions Files DRHP With SEBI For ₹1,200 Crore IPO

Skoda Elroq Makes Global Debut: The Latest Electric SUV with a Fresh Look and 560 km Plus Range

Skoda Elroq Makes Global Debut: The Latest Electric SUV with a Fresh Look and 560 km Plus Range

Mahatma Gandhi On Indian Currency Notes: How The 'Father Of Nation' Became Permanent Face On Rupees

Mahatma Gandhi On Indian Currency Notes: How The 'Father Of Nation' Became Permanent Face On Rupees