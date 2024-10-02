Mahatma Gandhi On Indian Currency Notes: How The 'Father Of Nation' Became Permanent Face On Rupees | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

On this Gandhi Jayanthi (October 02, 2024), as we remember the Father of the Nation for his legacy, let's take a look into an interesting story of how Mahatma Gandhi became the face of Indian currency.

So how did the man who symbolises India’s fight for independence eventually become the face of our money?

In fact, Gandhi’s journey to appearing on the currency was marked by rejections, centenaries, and government debates that stretched for decades.

The Early Days: Who Was on India’s Notes?

After India gained independence from the British rule in 1947, one might assume, as a common individual of this generation, that Mahatma Gandhi would naturally be featured on the new nation's currency.

Surprisingly, this wasn't the case.

The Reserve Bank of India, which was established on April 1, 1935, initially chose to keep the visuals simple, focusing on symbols of progress and heritage instead of political leaders on the currency notes.

Later, the Lion Capital at Sarnath, a powerful symbol of India's new sovereignty replaced British era designs.

Symbols of progress and heritage | Canva

Since then, for years, the bank notes featured Industrial advancements and cultural history. Reflecting a forward-looking India in its early days of nation-building, the designs in the currency notes features images of majestic animals, the Hirakud Dam, the Aryabhatta satellite, and the Brihadeeswara Temple.

Gandhi’s Delayed Appearance on Currency Notes

So, when was Mahatma Gandhi featured on the Indian currency. To a note, it wasn't until 1969, during the centenary celebration of Mahatma Gandhi's birth, that his image first appeared on Indian currency.

The currency then featured a serene image of Gandhi seated at his Sevagram Ashram.

This was just the beginning. In 1987, Gandhi’s portrait appeared on the newly introduced Rs 500 note under the Rajiv Gandhi government, cementing his place in India’s currency history.

Mahatma Gandhi face on all denominations of notes | Canva

In the later phase, the RBI eventually launched the Mahatma Gandhi Series in 1996, making him the permanent face on all denominations of notes, coupled with enhanced security features.

Today, it might seem a bit surprising of the decision to delay Gandhi’s inclusion on currency notes or vice versa. Neverthless, if look back at that time, the government had other priorities. India fresh from independence, was focused on development and modernisation.

A National Debate: Should Gandhi’s Image Be Replaced?

Since then, Gandhi’s image became synonymous with Indian currency, but there are still debates, discussions and questions of whether other leaders or symbols should be featured. But again, it's still a debate.

A symbol of a nation’s gratitude to one of its greatest leaders | Canva

So, the next time you hold an Indian note, remember the story behind it. It’s not just currency - it’s a symbol of a nation’s gratitude to one of its greatest leaders.