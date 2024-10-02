'Tata Motors Is A Respected Elder Brother': Anand Mahindra After M&M Surges Past The Former In Monthly Auto Sales

The first day of the new month brings about new vigour in the auto sector/industry of the market as the country's automobile companies release their sales numbers for the previously concluded month.

Mahindra At Number 3

As per schedule, the companies released their numbers for the month of September. In this, the market leader Maruti Suzuki emerged on top with sales of 144,962 units of passenger vehicles, far ahead of its competitors.

But, the real battle for supremacy, at least secondary supremacy came in the next three spots. Mahindra Group's Mahindra & Mahindra (51,062) edged past market major Tata Motors (41,063 units) to occupy the third spot and was just at a touching distance from the second-placed IPO-bound Hyundai (51,101 units).

We Grow Together

Anand Mahindra reacted to this piece of news in his own humble style. Mahindra, as usual, took to his official X account to share his thoughts.

Mahindra said,"The only race worth winning is the one you race against yourself; Against your OWN aspirations."

Invoking the Tata Group's Tata Motors, Mahindra said, "We have always seen Tata Motors as a respected elder brother that spurs us to keep improving ourselves. "

Harping on the matter of collective growth, Mahindra went on to add, "And we hope that we too motivate them to reach new heights. The journey will always have twists and turns, but we continue to travel together."

Performance at Dalal Street

Mahindra, owning to the performance, had a field day in the equity markets, as the company shared closed for the day's trade with bumper gains.

The company shares gained 2.36 per cent or Rs 73.10. This resulted in the company shares crossing the Rs 3,100 mark, jumping to Rs 3,168.00 per share.

Now, when we look at the Tata Motors shares, the company shares ended the day in red, with losses of close to 1 per cent. Tata Motors shares slipped to Rs 966.40 a piece. This came to pass after a drop of 0.85 per cent or Rs 8.25.