Prime Minister Narendra Modi Set To Inaugurate India’s Indigenous 4G Stack & 97,500 Swadeshi BSNL Towers To Bolster Digital Connectivity

File Image |

New Delhi: Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate India’s fully indigenous 4G stack and more than 97,500 Swadeshi BSNL towers to bolster digital connectivity across the country. This rollout will ensure 100 per cent 4G saturation nationwide, strengthening digital connectivity for every citizen, said the minister in a post on X.

“In a landmark moment for Bharat’s telecom sector, and celebrating 25 glorious years of BSNL, PM Modi will inaugurate India’s fully indigenous 4G stack and more than 97,500 Swadeshi BSNL towers across Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Assam, Gujarat and Bihar,” Scindia said. These initiatives represent a giant leap towards Atmanirbhar Bharat, positioning India as a global leader in telecommunications, he added.

Read Also Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Reviews Gwalior’s Development Projects

Referring to an article by Scindia, PMO India said in a post on X that BSNL’s 4G stack embodies the swadeshi spirit. “With over 92,000 sites connecting 22 million Indians, it reflects India's journey from dependence to confidence, driving employment, exports, fiscal revival and advancing the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” PMO said in the post. PM Modi is set to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate development projects worth over Rs 60,000 crore in Jharsuguda, Odisha.

The projects cover key sectors such as telecommunications, railways, higher education, healthcare, skill development, and rural housing. Modi will also address a public gathering on the occasion. Scindia further stated that it is the result of the self-reliant India resolve of PM Modi that today, “India has developed an indigenous 4G stack in just 22 months.” “This indigenous stack of BSNL demonstrates that India is now capable not only of providing services but also of developing technology and is rapidly advancing towards becoming a global telecom leader,” the minister noted.

“This is a new era for the telecom sector,” Scindia said earlier. “India now joins the elite group of countries producing telecom equipment, alongside Denmark, Sweden, South Korea, and China. India becomes the fifth nation in this category.” The minister revealed that the Prime Minister will also unveil India’s 100 per cent 4G network under the Digital India Fund, connecting around 29,000 to 30,000 villages through a mission-mode project.

Telecom Secretary Neeraj Mittal earlier highlighted that India is the world’s largest telecom market, with the number of 5G users projected to surge from the current 300–400 million to 770 million by 2028. He credited the development of this indigenous 4G stack to the policies of Prime Minister Modi.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.