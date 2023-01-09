Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2023 Indore LIVE: President of the Republic of Suriname, Chandrikapersad Santoki says, willing to host one of the high tech training institutions in modern technology in the country

09 January 2023 12:08 PM IST
My country Suriname is willing to host one of the high tech training institutions in modern technology
Special Guest of Honor, President of the Republic of Suriname, Chandrikapersad Santoki offers condolences to PM Narendra Modi
Chandrikapersad Santoki, President of the Republic of Suriname
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, while addressing the PBD said 'Though the hall is small, our hearts are big'.
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan while welcoming the dignitaries talks about cleanliness in Indore and Madhya Pradesh
External Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar welcomes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Special Guest of Honor, President of the Republic of Suriname, Chandrikapersad Santoki, Chief Guest, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan.
PM Narendra Modi reaches venue
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, home minister Narottam Mishra and BJP state chief VD Sharma receive PM Narendra Modi at the city airport.
PM Narendra Modi reaches Indore
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan welcomes PM Narendra Modi
Mismanagement at PBD 2023 as London deputy mayor Rajesh Agrawal was denied entry into the main hall despite reaching the venue 45 minutes before time. He managed to gain entry following a Free Press correspondent's intervention
PM Narendra Modi is to formally inaugurate the convention, but the event is delayed as he couldn't make it to the city in time. According to sources, the flight was delayed because it couldn't take off on time from Delhi due to fog.
Mismanagement: Hundreds of NRIs who came from across the globe for the PBD convention were denied entry into the main hall as locals filled the seats on Monday .
Event delayed as Narendra Modi's flight delayed
Check out images of Pravasi Bhartiya Divas 2023
