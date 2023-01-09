e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPravasi Bharatiya Divas 2023 Indore LIVE: President of the Republic of Suriname, Chandrikapersad Santoki says, willing to host one of the high tech training institutions in modern technology in the country
Live Updates

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2023 Indore LIVE: President of the Republic of Suriname, Chandrikapersad Santoki says, willing to host one of the high tech training institutions in modern technology in the country

The theme of Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas is "Diaspora: Reliable partners for India's progress in Amrit Kaal". Over 3,500 diaspora members from nearly 70 different countries have registered for it, according to official sources.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, January 09, 2023, 12:08 PM IST
article-image
Chandrikapersad Santoki, President of the Republic of Suriname |
Follow us on
09 January 2023 12:08 PM IST

My country Suriname is willing to host one of the high tech training institutions in modern technology

09 January 2023 12:08 PM IST

Special Guest of Honor, President of the Republic of Suriname, Chandrikapersad Santoki offers condolences to PM Narendra Modi

Chandrikapersad Santoki, President of the Republic of Suriname

Chandrikapersad Santoki, President of the Republic of Suriname |

09 January 2023 12:08 PM IST

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, while addressing the PBD said 'Though the hall is small, our hearts are big'.

09 January 2023 12:08 PM IST

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan while welcoming the dignitaries talks about cleanliness in Indore and Madhya Pradesh

09 January 2023 12:08 PM IST

External Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar welcomes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Special Guest of Honor, President of the Republic of Suriname, Chandrikapersad Santoki, Chief Guest, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan.

09 January 2023 12:08 PM IST

PM Narendra Modi reaches venue

09 January 2023 12:08 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, home minister Narottam Mishra and BJP state chief VD Sharma receive PM Narendra Modi at the city airport.

PM Narendra Modi reache Indore

PM Narendra Modi reache Indore |

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan welcomes PM Narendra Modi

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan welcomes PM Narendra Modi |

09 January 2023 12:08 PM IST

Mismanagement at PBD 2023 as London deputy mayor Rajesh Agrawal was denied entry into the main hall despite reaching the venue 45 minutes before time. He managed to gain entry following a Free Press correspondent's intervention

09 January 2023 11:19 AM IST

PM Narendra Modi is to formally inaugurate the convention, but the event is delayed as he couldn't make it to the city in time. According to sources, the flight was delayed because it couldn't take off on time from Delhi due to fog.

09 January 2023 12:08 PM IST

Mismanagement: Hundreds of NRIs who came from across the globe for the PBD convention were denied entry into the main hall as locals filled the seats on Monday .

09 January 2023 12:08 PM IST

Event delayed as Narendra Modi's flight delayed

09 January 2023 11:19 AM IST

Check out images of Pravasi Bhartiya Divas 2023

Read Also
Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Through Lens
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering case: Bombay HC orders Kocchars' release; say arrest not in...

ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering case: Bombay HC orders Kocchars' release; say arrest not in...

India holds the potential to build 100 Adani groups: Gautam Adani

India holds the potential to build 100 Adani groups: Gautam Adani

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2023 Indore LIVE: President of the Republic of Suriname, Chandrikapersad...

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2023 Indore LIVE: President of the Republic of Suriname, Chandrikapersad...

These 9 services are now available on SBI WhatsApp Banking platform

These 9 services are now available on SBI WhatsApp Banking platform

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2023 Indore LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate tomorrow

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2023 Indore LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate tomorrow