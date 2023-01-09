Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Through Lens

e-Paper Get App
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, January 09, 2023, 01:43 AM IST
article-image
Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali is welcomed as he arrives to attend the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention 2023 as Chief Guest, in Indore on Sunday | -
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in a group picture with the Indian diaspora from United Kingdom, at the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention, in Indore on Sunday

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar interacts with Indian community from Malaysia during the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention, in Indore on Sunday.

PBD cultural programme being organised at Brilliant Convention Centre in Indore on Sunday evening

PBD cultural programme being organised at Brilliant Convention Centre in Indore on Sunday evening

PBD cultural programme being organised at Brilliant Convention Centre in Indore on Sunday evening

NRIs from Mauritius brought their own banner to the meet

NRIs pose with ongoing construction work for metro

Suriname's foreign minister Albert Ramdin tries his hands at Charkha in Lok Utsav at Lalbagh

Panama's foreign minister Janaina Tewaney Mencomo tries her hands at threading machine at Lalbagh

President of Guyana checks bamboo print at Lalbagh

NRI couple enjoys till-gud' at Laomni garden

Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi tries his hands at Bagh print in Lok Kala Utsav Mela at Lalbagh

NRIs crowd registration centre for entry pass

NRIs click pictures at exhibition

NRIs click a selfie with dolls displayed at the exhibition

NRIs enjoy street food at sarafa on Sunday night

NRIs enjoy street food at sarafa on Sunday night

Young NRIs after Heritage walk in Rajwada on Sunday night

NRIs enjoy street food at sarafa on Sunday night

NRIs enjoy street food at sarafa on Sunday night

