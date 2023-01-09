Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Through Lens

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in a group picture with the Indian diaspora from United Kingdom, at the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention, in Indore on Sunday | ANI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar interacts with Indian community from Malaysia during the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention, in Indore on Sunday. | ANI
PBD cultural programme being organised at Brilliant Convention Centre in Indore on Sunday evening | raju pawar
PBD cultural programme being organised at Brilliant Convention Centre in Indore on Sunday evening | R N GUPTA
NRIs from Mauritius brought their own banner to the meet |
NRIs pose with ongoing construction work for metro |
Suriname's foreign minister Albert Ramdin tries his hands at Charkha in Lok Utsav at Lalbagh | ANANDSHIVRE
Panama's foreign minister Janaina Tewaney Mencomo tries her hands at threading machine at Lalbagh | ANANDSHIVRE
President of Guyana checks bamboo print at Lalbagh | ANANDSHIVRE
NRI couple enjoys till-gud' at Laomni garden |
Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi tries his hands at Bagh print in Lok Kala Utsav Mela at Lalbagh | ANANDSHIVRE
NRIs crowd registration centre for entry pass |
NRIs click pictures at exhibition |
NRIs click a selfie with dolls displayed at the exhibition | raju pawar
NRIs enjoy street food at sarafa on Sunday night |
Young NRIs after Heritage walk in Rajwada on Sunday night |
