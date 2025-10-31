Realty Firm Lodha Developers Reports 87% Increase In Net Profit To ₹789.8 Crore

File Image |

New Delhi: Realty firm Lodha Developers Ltd on Thursday reported an 87 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 789.8 crore for the second quarter of FY26 on higher income.Its net profit stood at Rs 423.1 crore in the year-ago period.Total income grew to Rs 3,878.7 crore during the July-September period of the current financial year from Rs 2,684.6 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.





- Consolidated Revenue from Operations for Q2 FY2025: ₹37,985M (Total Income: ₹38,787M)

- Standalone Revenue from Operations for Q2 FY2025: ₹29,834M (Total Income: ₹30,473M)



Abhishek Lodha, MD and CEO of Lodha Developers Ltd, said, "Our Profit After Tax for Q2 stands at Rs 790 crore (+87 per cent YoY growth) on the back of 45 per cent revenue growth, coupled with significant operating and financial leverage." He highlighted that the company has delivered its best-ever Q2 performance with pre-sales of Rs 4,570 crore, up 7 per cent annually.

"We find strong market momentum with continuing strength in walk-ins and conversions. Our non-launch weekly sales are now approaching Rs 300 crore per week, showcasing the strength of our well-diversified spread of projects," he added.With significant launches planned in the second half of this fiscal, Lodha said the company is on track to deliver full-year pre-sales guidance of Rs 21,000 crore.

Mumbai-based Lodha Developers Ltd has delivered 110 million square feet of real estate and is currently developing more than 130 million square feet under its on-going and planned portfolio.

