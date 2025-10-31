 Tata Motors Demerger Reaches Final Stage, Commercial Vehicle Unit Renamed Tata Motors Ltd, Listing Expected In November
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessTata Motors Demerger Reaches Final Stage, Commercial Vehicle Unit Renamed Tata Motors Ltd, Listing Expected In November

Tata Motors Demerger Reaches Final Stage, Commercial Vehicle Unit Renamed Tata Motors Ltd, Listing Expected In November

Tata Motors’ demerger finalises with the commercial vehicle unit renamed Tata Motors Ltd, focusing on trucks and buses, while the passenger vehicle entity becomes Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 04:04 PM IST
article-image
Tata Motors Demerger Nears Completion. |

Mumbai: Tata Motors’ big demerger plan is finally wrapping up, and it’s a pretty major shakeup for the company. They’ve just renamed their commercial vehicles arm—what used to be TML Commercial Vehicles Ltd is now officially Tata Motors Ltd. This change got the green light from regulators, and they made it official with a new Certificate of Incorporation on October 29, 2025.

Earlier in this whole process, the main Tata Motors Ltd also got a new name—now it’s Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPV), as of October 13, 2025. The whole idea behind this restructuring is to split the passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle businesses into two completely separate companies. Each one gets to focus on what it does best and chase its own growth.

Read Also
Tata Motors Demerger Becomes Official, But What Does It Really Mean For Shareholders & Their...
article-image

The demerger kicked in on October 1, 2025, and the record date was October 14. If you were a shareholder on that day, you got one share of Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Ltd (TMLCV) for every Tata Motors Ltd share you held. So now investors have stakes in both the commercial and passenger vehicle businesses. The plan’s pretty straightforward—make sure nobody loses out and keep things smooth for shareholders.

Now, what’s next for these two businesses? Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd takes on the passenger car and electric vehicle side, including the fast-growing Tata.ev lineup. The new Tata Motors Ltd, on the other hand, will focus only on commercial vehicles—trucks, buses, and fleet solutions. Analysts say splitting the company like this gives both sides a sharper focus and a better shot at growing value for investors.

FPJ Shorts
Experience The Magic Of Miniature Paintings In Mumbai This Weekend; Jehangir Art Gallery Exhibition 'Treasures Of India' Offers Sneak Peek Into The Splendor Of The Indian Art Form
Experience The Magic Of Miniature Paintings In Mumbai This Weekend; Jehangir Art Gallery Exhibition 'Treasures Of India' Offers Sneak Peek Into The Splendor Of The Indian Art Form
SEBI Launches Major Recruitment Drive For 110 Officer Grade A Posts Across Multiple Streams
SEBI Launches Major Recruitment Drive For 110 Officer Grade A Posts Across Multiple Streams
OnePlus 15 To Launch In India On November 13: What To Expect
OnePlus 15 To Launch In India On November 13: What To Expect
Shocking Scenes! Jasprit Bumrah Left In Disbelief After Mix-Up With Varun Chakravarthy Leads To Unfortunate Run-Out During IND Vs AUS 2nd T20 Match; Video
Shocking Scenes! Jasprit Bumrah Left In Disbelief After Mix-Up With Varun Chakravarthy Leads To Unfortunate Run-Out During IND Vs AUS 2nd T20 Match; Video
Read Also
Tata Motors Shares Fall 40% After Demerger, Company Splits Into Commercial & Passenger Vehicle Units
article-image

As for the stock: after the demerger, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd debuted at Rs 400 a share on the NSE on October 14. That’s down from the pre-demerger closing price of Rs 660.75. So, by the numbers, the commercial vehicle business—now Tata Motors Ltd—holds a residual value of about Rs 260.75 a share. Investors are waiting for the new Tata Motors Ltd to list in November, which should finally show how the market values the commercial vehicle business on its own.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice. Investors should review official filings and consult financial advisors before making any investment decisions related to Tata Motors.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SEBI Launches Major Recruitment Drive For 110 Officer Grade A Posts Across Multiple Streams

SEBI Launches Major Recruitment Drive For 110 Officer Grade A Posts Across Multiple Streams

Sensex & Nifty End Week In the Red, Broad Sell-Off Hits Markets As Global Cues & Profit Booking...

Sensex & Nifty End Week In the Red, Broad Sell-Off Hits Markets As Global Cues & Profit Booking...

Kalpataru Projects International Q2 Profit Surges 89% To ₹237 Crore On Strong Revenue Growth And...

Kalpataru Projects International Q2 Profit Surges 89% To ₹237 Crore On Strong Revenue Growth And...

Tata Motors Demerger Reaches Final Stage, Commercial Vehicle Unit Renamed Tata Motors Ltd, Listing...

Tata Motors Demerger Reaches Final Stage, Commercial Vehicle Unit Renamed Tata Motors Ltd, Listing...

India Prepares For Record Celebration Season, 46 Lakh Marriages To Boost Economy, Markets & Consumer...

India Prepares For Record Celebration Season, 46 Lakh Marriages To Boost Economy, Markets & Consumer...