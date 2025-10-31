 BofA Securities Buys 2.95 Lakh Shares Of Reliance Industries For ₹44 Crore Through Open Market Transaction
Updated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 08:42 AM IST
New Delhi: BofA Securities on Thursday bought 2.95 lakh shares of Reliance Industries for nearly Rs 44 crore through an open market transaction.

BofA Securities through its affiliate BofA Securities Europe SA bought 2,95,600 shares of Reliance Industries, as per the block deal data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

BofA Securities Europe SA is a subsidiary of Bank of America Corporation.The transaction was valued around Rs 43.62 crore, and was executed at an average price of Rs 1,475.50 apiece.Meanwhile, Hong Kong-based asset management firm Kadensa Capital through its arm Kadensa Master Fund offloaded the equal number of shares at the same price.Shares of Reliance Industries fell 0.98 per cent to close at Rs 1,489.50 per piece on the NSE.

