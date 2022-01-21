Power Minister R K Singh reviews progress of solar roof top scheme

Union Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy R K Singh has reviewed the progress of solar roof top scheme and directed officials to simplify the rules in order to make it more accessible to common people, according to reports.

The Minister announced that it will not be necessary for any household to get the roof top installed by any of the listed vendors.

"The households may also install the roof top by themselves or get the roof top installed by any vendor of their choice, and inform the distribution company about the installation alongwith a photograph of the system which has been installed," stated Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

The subsidy to be given by the Government of India which is 40 per cent for roof top of upto 3 KW capacity and 20 per cent beyond that upto 10 KW will be credited to the account of the householder by the DISCOM within 30 days of the installation, it said.

The Government of India will publish from time to time the lists of solar panel manufacturers and inverter manufacturers whose products meet the expected quality standards and the price lists thereof.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 04:16 PM IST