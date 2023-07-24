Poonawalla Fincorp PAT Jumps 62% YoY At ₹200 Cr in Q1FY24 | Image credit: Poonawalla Fincorp(Representative)

The Board of Directors of Poonawalla Fincorp Limited, a non-deposit taking systemically important NBFC, focusing on consumer and MSME finance, on Monday announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Key highlights Q1FY24 (Standalone)

Assets

Highest ever quarterly disbursements at ₹ 7,063 crore, up 143% YoY and 11% QoQ and the assets under management (AUM) at ₹ 17,776 crore, up 41% YoY and 10% QoQ.

Direct digital program (DDP) contribution in disbursements increased to 86% in Q1FY24 as compared to 81% in Q4FY23.

Asset Quality

Gross NPA at 1.42%, reduced 126 bps YoY and 2 bps QoQ and Net NPA at 0.76%, reduced 35 bps YoY and 2 bps QoQ.

Profitability

Highest ever quarterly Profit after tax (PAT) at ₹ 200 crore for Q1FY24, up 62% YoY and 11% QoQ and Return on assets (RoA) for Q1FY24 at 4.8%, up 67 bps YoY. Net interest margin (NIM) for Q1FY24 was at 11.4%, an improvement of 108 bps YoY and 12 bps QoQ.

Operating expenses for Q1FY24 stood at ₹ 183 crore, down 4% YoY and 7% QoQ and Operating profit (PPOP) for Q1FY24 was at ₹ 294 crore, up 148% YoY and 39% QoQ.

Capital Adequacy and Liquidity

Capital Adequacy Ratio stood at 36% and liquidity buffer stood at ₹ 4,020 crore as of June 30, 2023.

Poonawalla Fincorp Limited shares

The shares of Poonawalla Fincorp Limited at 3:30 pm IST were at ₹368, down by 1.93 percent.

