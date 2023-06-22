Poonawalla Fincorp Grants 3 Lakh Stock Options To Employees | Image credit: Poonawalla Fincorp(Representative)

The nomination and remuneration committee of the board of directors of Poonawalla Fincorp on Wednesday granted 3,00,000 stock options to eligible employees, the company announced through an exchange filing. The stocks were allocated under the Employee Stock Option Plan 2021 (ESOP 2021) Trance-12.

The stocks would be at an exercise price of Rs 307.06 each and shall vest as per the vesting schedule mentioned in ESOP 2021.

78,002 ESOPs in June

The company on June 7 allocated 78,002 equity shares as ESOP after which the paid- up equity share capital of the Company increased to Rs.153,62,77,564.

Poonawalla receives RBI nod for divestment in subsidiary

The company last month received approval from the RBI for divestment in it's material subsidiary Poonawalla Housing Finance to TPG Global LLC.

Read Also Poonawalla Fincorp Allots 78,002 Equity Shares As ESOP

Poonawalla Fincorp

The shares of Poonawalla Fincorp Limited on Thursday at 1:15 pm IST were at Rs 346, down by 1.11 per cent.