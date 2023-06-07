 Poonawalla Fincorp Allots 78,002 Equity Shares As ESOP
With this allotment, the paid- up equity share capital of the Company increased to Rs.153,62,77,564.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 07, 2023, 06:58 PM IST
Poonawalla Fincorp Allots 78,002 Equity Shares As ESOP | Image credit: Poonawalla Fincorp(Representative)

As per the regulatory fillings, Poonawalla Fincorp has announced today the allotment of 78,002 equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each under Employee Stock Option Plan of the Company.

Poonawalla Fincorp Shares

The shares of Poonawalla Fincorp on Wednesday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 347.60, up by 0.10 per cent.

Poonawalla Fincorp's shares surge as RBI approves to divest stake in subsidiary
