Poonawalla Fincorp Allots 78,002 Equity Shares As ESOP

As per the regulatory fillings, Poonawalla Fincorp has announced today the allotment of 78,002 equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each under Employee Stock Option Plan of the Company.
With this allotment, the paid- up equity share capital of the Company increased to Rs.153,62,77,564.
Poonawalla Fincorp Shares
The shares of Poonawalla Fincorp on Wednesday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 347.60, up by 0.10 per cent.
