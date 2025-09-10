 Maruti Suzuki India To Convert Manure From India's 300 Million Cattle Into Biogas, Commences Flex Fuel Vehicle Production
Suzuki said one of its unique initiatives toward realising a carbon-neutral society in India is through the biogas business, according to a regulatory filing by Maruti Suzuki India. The biogas will be used directly in CNG vehicles, which already account for one out of every three vehicles sold by Maruti Suzuki.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 11:35 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India will commence production of flex fuel vehicles this fiscal, according to its parent Suzuki Motor Corporation.In a technology strategy announcement, Suzuki Motor Corporation said the development is underway to launch flex fuel vehicles (FFV) within this fiscal year.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

