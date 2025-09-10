 'To Please Trump, Cotton Farmers Across The Country Have Been Put At Risk', Kejriwal Slams India-US Trade Talks
As India and the US push forward on trade talks, concerns rise at home over risks to farmers and jobs. Critics fear one-sided deals, while leaders promise stronger ties and prosperity.

G R MukeshUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 12:31 PM IST
article-image
Kejriwal Warns: Farmers at Risk, Markets Wide Open? |

New Delhi: Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has strongly criticised the ongoing India-US trade negotiations, saying they put Indian cotton farmers and local industries at risk.

He questioned the fairness of the talks, asking: 'Are these truly two-sided negotiations, or is India surrendering its economy to American interests?'

Kejriwal warned that opening India’s markets to American companies could hurt local traders, farmers, and job opportunities for the youth.

'If Americans take over the Indian market, where will our people go?” he asked.

'Don’t Surrender to Trump,” Says Kejriwal

Kejriwal called the current approach a dangerous surrender, claiming that it could damage the Indian economy and insult the dignity of 1.4 billion Indians.

He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to show weakness and to protect India's self-respect and economic sovereignty.

'The country expects the Prime Minister to defend national interests, not bow down before foreign pressure,” he added.

PM Modi: Stronger Ties Will Benefit Both Nations

Despite Kejriwal's concerns, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains confident about the trade talks.

He described the US as a 'close friend and natural partner” and said the negotiations would help unlock the limitless potential of the India-US partnership.

Modi said teams from both countries are actively working to conclude the talks soon. He also said he is looking forward to speaking with President Trump in the coming weeks.

Trump: 'No Difficulty in Reaching a Deal'

On Truth Social, dated 09.09.25 at 5:31 PM EST, Donald Trump shared:

'I am pleased to announce that India and the United States are continuing negotiations to address trade barriers. I look forward to speaking with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi. I feel certain there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our great countries.'

