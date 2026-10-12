PNG Jewellers Opens 81st store In Ayodhya, Expands Uttar Pradesh Presence

PNG Jewellers |

Mumbai: P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd announced on October 11, 2026, the opening of its 81st store in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The new store is the company's fifth in the state.

Store Inauguration

Member of Parliament and actor Kangana Ranaut inaugurated the new store. It is located next to Rikabganj Women Police Station.

Uttar Pradesh Presence

The Ayodhya store follows earlier openings in Lucknow, Kanpur, Gorakhpur and Varanasi. This expansion is in response to customer reception across Uttar Pradesh, according to the company.

New Collection Launch

The opening coincided with the debut of the 'Ram Katha' collection, inspired by the Ramayana and Ayodhya's heritage. The collection, also launched by Ranaut, will initially be available in PNG stores across North India, with a national rollout planned.

Product Offerings

The store will showcase gold, diamond, temple and bridal jewellery. Collections like Saptam, Katha, Pratha, Eiina and Polmi will be available, with designs tailored for local tastes.

Inaugural Offers

To celebrate the opening, the company is offering up to 50% off on gold jewellery making charges and up to 100% off on diamond jewellery making charges. These offers are valid until November 15, 2026.

Brand Ambassadors Campaign

PNG Jewellers will feature its brand ambassadors, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Ranbir Kapoor, together for the first time in a festive television commercial. This campaign aims to connect the brand's nearly two-century-old legacy with a new generation of consumers.

Management Commentary

Saurabh Gadgil, Chairman and Managing Director of PNG Jewellers, said the company received an encouraging response from customers across Uttar Pradesh. Ranaut added that Ayodhya holds a special place for many people, and she was pleased to be at the new store's opening.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.