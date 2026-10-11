Ramayana Release Date: Ranbir Kapoor's Film To Hit Theatres On November 5, Advance Bookings To Open On Dussehra

The makers of Ramayana have announced that the first instalment of the much-awaited two-part epic will release worldwide on November 5. The announcement was made on the first day of Navratri, along with the unveiling of a new ensemble poster featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey and Yash.

The makers also revealed that advance bookings for the film will open on Dussehra. Marking the beginning of the film's promotional campaign, the announcement carried the message, "Yeh Ram Ke Yug Ka Aarambh Hai".

"On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, we celebrate the beginning of a new era. Yeh Ram ke Yug ka Aarambh hai. 🏹 Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana Part 1: In cinemas WORLDWIDE, across all premium formats, from 5th November. Advance bookings open on Dussehra," the caption read.

Ramayana New Poster

The newly unveiled poster offers a glimpse of the film's principal characters. Ranbir Kapoor appears as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi plays Sita, and Ravie Dubey portrays Lakshman. Yash is seen as Ravana, towering over the other characters in the poster. Sunny Deol will play Lord Hanuman in the film.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is planned as a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Hindu epic. The story follows Lord Rama's journey, his exile, Ravana's abduction of Sita and the battle that follows between the forces of good and evil.

The film aims to bring one of India's most revered epics to the big screen on an ambitious scale, with elaborate sets, detailed costumes and extensive visual effects.

Hans Zimmer And AR Rahman Compose Music For Ramayana

The film is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. The project is being mounted as a large-scale retelling of the epic, with the makers aiming to recreate its mythological world through grand visuals and cinematic storytelling.

Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman have come together to compose the music for the film. The action team includes Terry Notary and Guy Norris, adding to the scale of the production.

Ramayana Release In Multiple Languages

The first instalment of Ramayana will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The film will also be available in premium theatrical formats, including IMAX.

While the first part is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on November 5, the second instalment is planned for a Diwali 2027 release.

Sony Pictures will handle the film's global distribution outside India, while Karan Johar's Dharma Productions will oversee distribution in the Hindi-speaking market.