P N Gadgil Jewellers Crosses ₹10,000 Crore Revenue, Gudi Padwa Sales Jump 38% YoY

P N Gadgil Jewellers Limited has surpassed Rupees 10,000 crore in revenue for FY 2025-26, marking a major milestone for the company. |

Pune: Strong festive demand and category-wide growth have helped P N Gadgil Jewellers hit a landmark revenue milestone, highlighting sustained consumer traction despite rising gold prices.

The company reported that it has exceeded Rs 10,000 crore in revenue during FY 2025-26, reflecting robust business momentum. This achievement marks a significant step in its growth journey, underpinned by consistent performance across product categories and markets.

During Gudi Padwa, a key sales period, the company recorded revenue of ₹170.7 crore, up 38 percent compared to the previous year. The strong festive turnout indicates resilient consumer demand even amid elevated gold prices, reinforcing the importance of seasonal buying trends.

Gold remained the primary contributor, with revenue rising 35 percent year-on-year. Meanwhile, diamond and silver segments posted sharper growth, increasing by 61 percent and 118 percent respectively. This broad-based expansion highlights diversification across product lines.

Management indicated that the milestone reflects customer trust and operational execution. The company expects continued momentum supported by the ongoing wedding season, expansion into new markets, and focus on design and value offerings, positioning it for a strong close to the financial year.

The performance underscores the company’s ability to capitalize on festive demand while maintaining growth across multiple jewellery segments.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on information available in the company’s regulatory filing and press release and does not include independent verification or additional reporting beyond the provided document.