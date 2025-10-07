 PM-KUSUM Faces Another Delay, Here's Why The Government May Push The Deadline Again?
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPM-KUSUM Faces Another Delay, Here's Why The Government May Push The Deadline Again?

PM-KUSUM Faces Another Delay, Here's Why The Government May Push The Deadline Again?

The government is likely to extend PM-KUSUM's deadline again, as key targets remain unmet. Solar pump and plant installations under multiple components are far behind their goals even after years.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 03:00 PM IST
article-image
Another Extension Likely for PM-KUSUM Scheme. |

New Delhi: The central government is likely to extend the deadline for the PM-KUSUM scheme once again, as several key parts of the project have not even reached half of their targets. The scheme was first launched in 2019 to promote solar energy for farmers and aimed to add a total of 30,800 megawatts (MW) of solar power by 2022.

However, due to delays caused by the pandemic and implementation challenges, the deadline was already extended once to March 2026 and the target was revised to 34,800 MW.

Read Also
India To Push For Inclusive Solar Irrigation Pumps Under PM-KUSUM
article-image

Targets Still Far From Reality

According to sources, this could be the second extension, as the progress under different components of the scheme remains low. As of September 9, 2025, Component B – which involves installing solar-powered water pumps – has achieved 71 percent of its target. But the other parts of the scheme have fallen far behind.

FPJ Shorts
PM-KUSUM Faces Another Delay, Here's Why The Government May Push The Deadline Again?
PM-KUSUM Faces Another Delay, Here's Why The Government May Push The Deadline Again?
Video: ACC Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Ignores Question From Reporter About Asia Cup 2025 Trophy's Future During Abrar Ahmed's Reception
Video: ACC Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Ignores Question From Reporter About Asia Cup 2025 Trophy's Future During Abrar Ahmed's Reception
Navi Mumbai Airport Inauguration: Traffic Restrictions In City Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit On Oct 8, Vehicular Movement Curbed Between 6 AM To 10 PM; Check Details
Navi Mumbai Airport Inauguration: Traffic Restrictions In City Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit On Oct 8, Vehicular Movement Curbed Between 6 AM To 10 PM; Check Details
Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Allotted New Official Bungalow At 95, Lodhi Estate
Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Allotted New Official Bungalow At 95, Lodhi Estate
Read Also
UP Proposes 90% Subsidy On Solar Pumps For Small Farmers Under PM-KUSUM Scheme
article-image

What Are the Scheme’s Components?

PM-KUSUM has three main parts. Component A focuses on installing small solar power plants with a total target of 10,000 MW. Component B involves setting up 14 lakh standalone off-grid solar pumps, and Component C is meant for solarising 35 lakh grid-connected pumps.

Component A has seen the worst performance, with only 650 MW of solar capacity installed so far. Some states like Telangana, Odisha, Gujarat, and Assam have reported zero installations. Even large states like Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have added only a few megawatts.

Component C, which has two parts, also shows slow progress – 16.5 percent and 25.5 percent of their targets have been achieved, respectively.

Read Also
Solar PV To Grow Around $7 Billion By 2029,PM -KUSUM And Delhi Solar Energy Policy To Aid
article-image

Why Is Progress So Slow?

Officials point to various challenges like land availability, lack of awareness, and delays in approvals. Some Union Territories like Andaman and Nicobar, and Puducherry have also shown no progress under Component B.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy is now considering another extension of the deadline to give more time for full implementation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM-KUSUM Faces Another Delay, Here's Why The Government May Push The Deadline Again?

PM-KUSUM Faces Another Delay, Here's Why The Government May Push The Deadline Again?

WeWork India Faces Muted Investor Response For ₹3,000-Crore IPO, Amid Concerns Raised By Advisory...

WeWork India Faces Muted Investor Response For ₹3,000-Crore IPO, Amid Concerns Raised By Advisory...

Last Chance To Invest In Jio-BlackRock Flexi Cap Fund, Just ₹500 Needed To Start Your Journey

Last Chance To Invest In Jio-BlackRock Flexi Cap Fund, Just ₹500 Needed To Start Your Journey

India’s Office Market Surpasses 1 Billion Square Feet In Third Quarter Of 2025, Year-To-Date...

India’s Office Market Surpasses 1 Billion Square Feet In Third Quarter Of 2025, Year-To-Date...

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Launches Foreign Currency Settlement System In GIFT IFSC,...

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Launches Foreign Currency Settlement System In GIFT IFSC,...