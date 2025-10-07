 Last Chance To Invest In Jio-BlackRock Flexi Cap Fund, Just ₹500 Needed To Start Your Journey
Last Chance To Invest In Jio-BlackRock Flexi Cap Fund, Just ₹500 Needed To Start Your Journey

Jio-BlackRock Flexi Cap Fund’s NFO closes today. Investors can start with just Rs 500. With no exit load and data-based strategy, it’s a great option for long-term equity investors.

Manoj Yadav
Updated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 02:01 PM IST
article-image
NFO Closes Today – A Big Opportunity for Equity Investors. |

Mumbai: Today is the last day to invest in the Jio-BlackRock Flexi Cap Fund’s New Fund Offer (NFO). The fund opened on September 23 and is especially attractive for investors who want to invest in equity mutual funds for long-term wealth growth. It is the first fund in India to use BlackRock’s Systematic Active Equity (SAE) strategy, which is based on data-driven decisions.

What Makes This Fund Unique

The Jio-BlackRock Flexi Cap Fund is an open-ended mutual fund that invests across all three categories: large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. This means your money will be spread across various types of companies, reducing risk and offering better growth chances over time. The fund’s benchmark is the Nifty 500 Total Return Index (TRI). It is considered a high-risk fund, so it is suitable for people looking to invest for a long period.

article-image

Start with Just Rs 500 – No Exit Load

One of the biggest highlights of this fund is its low entry point – you can start investing with just Rs 500. Also, there is no exit load, which means you can withdraw your investment anytime after the NFO ends without paying any penalty. The fund has a low expense ratio of 0.5%, making it a cost-effective investment option. Since it’s an open-ended scheme, you can buy or sell units at any time.

article-image

Who Is Managing the Fund?

This scheme is managed by Tanvi Khecherya and Sunil Choudhary, both of whom bring strong expertise in fund management.

How to Invest

Investing in the fund is simple. You can go to the official Jio-BlackRock AMC website: https://www.jioblackrockamc.com/onboarding

To register, you'll need basic details like your bank account, PAN card, and personal information. You can also invest through popular online platforms like Groww, Zerodha, and Paytm Money.

