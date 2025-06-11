 Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers Gets SEBI And BSE Nod To Begin Operations, Appoints Marc Pilgrem As MD & CEO
Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers Gets SEBI And BSE Nod To Begin Operations, Appoints Marc Pilgrem As MD & CEO

This follows the announcement on May 27, 2025, of regulatory approval from Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for Jio BlackRock Asset Management Private Ltd to commence operations as an investment manager for its mutual fund business in India.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 04:28 PM IST
article-image
Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers Pvt Ltd. | X @businessupturn

New Delhi: Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers Pvt Ltd, a 50:50 joint venture between Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) and US-based BlackRock Inc, on Wednesday said it has received regulatory approval from markets regulator Sebi and leading exchange BSE to commence operations as an investment adviser.

With this license, Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers will now focus on developing a digital-first product designed to meet the evolving needs of investors, Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers said in a statement.

Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers also announced the appointment of Marc Pilgrem as its Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

As Indian investors increasingly seek personalized, insight-driven financial solutions, this joint venture is poised to democratize access to world-class advisory services, JFSL MD and CEO Hitesh Sethia said.

"We are confident that Jio BlackRock will redefine the future of wealth creation in India by empowering investors with global expertise and local relevance," he said.

Disclaimer: This is a syndicated feed. The article is not edited by the FPJ editorial team.

