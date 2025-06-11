 Sensex, Nifty Close In Green Amid Volatile Session; Midcap, Smallcap Soar; IT, Auto, Pharma Boom
HCL Tech, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Motors, Eternal (Zomato), ICICI Bank, UltraTech Cement, and Titan were the top gainers in the Sensex pack. Power Grid, IndusInd Bank, Nestle, HUL, and HDFC Bank were the top losers.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 04:23 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

Mumbai: The Indian stock market closed in the green after a volatile session on Wednesday, as Sensex rose 123.42 points or 0.15 per cent at 82,515.14 and Nifty was up 37.15 points or 0.15 per cent at 25,141.40. Selling was seen in midcap and smallcap stocks.

The Nifty Midcap 100 index was down 293.25 points or 0.49 per cent at 59,388.15 and the Nifty smallcap 100 index was down 101.05 points or 0.53 per cent at 18,798.75. On a sectoral basis, IT, auto, pharma, realty and energy were the top gainers and PSU Bank, financial services, FMCG, metal and media indices closed in the red.

article-image

Nifty remained volatile throughout the session, reflecting cautious sentiment in the market. “Crucial support is placed at 24,850. As long as the index holds above this level, the trend is likely to remain positive, with potential to move towards 25,350 in the short term,” said Rupak De from LKP Securities.

According to analysts, profit-booking continues in the broader markets, driven by elevated domestic valuations. However, large-cap resilience is supporting the indices, with institutional investors favouring companies with stable earnings outlooks.

“The auto and IT sectors remain in focus — auto stocks are gaining on improved monthly sales, while IT are benefiting from optimism around a potential US-China trade resolution,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Ltd.

article-image

Meanwhile, following the recent rally, the market lacks clear direction as investors await key macroeconomic data and updates on trade negotiations. “US inflation data is expected to show a slight uptick, driven by recent tariff increases,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee traded positive with gains of 0.10 at 85.44, supported by sustained FII and DII buying activity, even as the dollar index remained flat. The currency is expected to move within a range of 85.25 to 85.85, said analysts.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

