Sushree Mishra |

Mumbai: ParamVerse Bio (ParamVerse Resources Pvt. Ltd.) has appointed Sushree Mishra as Chief of Strategy, Enterprise Initiatives and Execution, strengthening its leadership team as the company focuses on biotechnology expansion, strategic investments and new business opportunities.

With nearly a decade of experience in corporate strategy and business transformation, Mishra will play a key role in shaping the company's long-term growth plans.

Sushree Mishra's New Role At ParamVerse Bio

In her new position, Mishra will collaborate closely with the Founder's Office to identify emerging business opportunities and support the expansion of ParamVerse Bio's biotechnology platform.

Her responsibilities will include strategic capital allocation, new venture incubation, enterprise-level planning and execution across multiple business verticals.

The appointment brings additional strategic expertise to ParamVerse Bio as it explores opportunities within the biotechnology and life sciences ecosystem.

Over Five Years Of Leadership At JB Pharma

Before joining ParamVerse Bio, Mishra spent more than five years at JB Pharma, a KKR portfolio company, where she served as Head of Global Corporate Strategy, Strategic Communications and In-Licensing.

During her tenure, she worked across key strategic functions, including corporate growth planning, business partnerships, licensing opportunities and organisational transformation. Her experience in pharmaceutical strategy and business development is expected to support her responsibilities at ParamVerse Bio.

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Experience Across Pharmaceuticals And Biotechnology

An alumna of Harvard Business School, Mishra brings approximately 10 years of professional experience spanning pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and other science-led industries.

Earlier in her career, she held positions at Cipla and Sarda Group, gaining exposure to corporate strategy, business operations and enterprise development. Her professional background combines strategic planning with execution-focused leadership across different business environments.

Focus On Biotechnology Growth And Innovation

Mishra's appointment places her at the centre of ParamVerse Bio's efforts to evaluate new ventures and strengthen its biotechnology platform. Her role will involve connecting investment priorities with business opportunities while supporting coordination across the group's operations.

The leadership addition reflects ParamVerse Bio's emphasis on strategic execution, business diversification and long-term growth in biotechnology and life sciences.

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