Major CSIR-UGC NET Revamp: DBT-BET Merged With Life Sciences, New LS & BT Discipline Introduced |

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced a major change to the Joint CSIR-UGC NET examination, with the Department of Biotechnology’s Biotechnology Eligibility Test (DBT-BET) being merged with the CSIR-UGC NET Life Sciences examination from the December 2026 cycle onwards.

As a result of this merger, a new discipline called Life Sciences & Bio-Technology (LS & BT) will be included in the CSIR-UGC NET examination.

DBT-BET merged with CSIR-UGC NET

This implies that candidates who will be appearing for the examination in December 2026 will be required to base their preparation on the new syllabus of the recently added field of Life Sciences & Bio-Technology.

The new syllabus has been issued in the CSIR Information Bulletin, and candidates are required to go through the new syllabus before taking the examination.

The merger brings biotechnology under the CSIR-UGC NET Life Sciences framework and marks a change in the examination structure for candidates seeking eligibility in the field.

Candidates have been advised to check the official examination information and familiarise themselves with the changes before beginning their preparation. The revised discipline will be applicable from the December 2026 examination cycle onwards.