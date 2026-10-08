 Nana Patekar Dies At 75: A Look At The Veteran Actor's Educational Background & Early Life
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Nana Patekar Dies At 75: A Look At The Veteran Actor's Educational Background & Early Life

Veteran actor and filmmaker Nana Patekar died at 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his Goa residence. Born in Raigad, Maharashtra, he completed his schooling at Samarth Vidyalaya in Dadar West and graduated from Mumbai’s Sir J.J. Institute of Applied Arts. Patekar went on to build a career spanning over four decades in Hindi and Marathi cinema and was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2013.

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, October 08, 2026, 09:10 AM IST
Nana Patekar Dies At 75: A Look At The Veteran Actor's Educational Background & Early Life
Nana Patekar Dies At 75: A Look At The Veteran Actor's Educational Background & Early Life |

Veteran actor and filmmaker Nana Patekar died at the age of 75 on Thursday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. He was declared dead at around 5:20 am, according to hospital sources.
Patekar, who had a career spanning more than four decades, was known for his work across Hindi and Marathi cinema. From intense dramatic roles to popular comic characters, he established himself as one of the most distinctive performers in Indian cinema.

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Nana Patekar's education & early life


Nana Patekar was born on January 1, 1951, in Raigad, Maharashtra. He completed his schooling at Samarth Vidyalaya in Dadar West, Mumbai.


He later pursued higher education at the Sir J.J. Institute of Applied Arts in Mumbai, where he earned a graduate degree. His education in applied arts preceded his eventual transition into acting and filmmaking.

Nana Patekar's film career


Patekar made his Bollywood debut with the 1978 film Gaman. He subsequently appeared in several films and became known for his intense screen presence and versatile performances.

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His career included roles across drama, action and comedy. Among his popular performances was the character Uday Shetty in the comedy Welcome, released in 2007. He reprised the role in Welcome Back in 2015.


Alongside acting, Patekar also worked as a filmmaker and producer, contributing to the film industry in different capacities during his long career.

Padma Shri award


Patekar was awarded the Padma Shri in 2013 for his contribution to films and the arts. The honour was announced on the eve of India's 64th Republic Day.

What happened at Nana Patekar's Goa residence?

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According to Dr Shekhar Salkar, Head of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, Patekar was found unconscious at his residence after suffering a cardiac arrest.


Doctors attempted to revive him through continuous cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for around 45 minutes. However, their efforts were unsuccessful, and he was declared dead at approximately 5:20 am.


A medico-legal case (MLC) has been registered in connection with his death, and a postmortem examination will be conducted, Dr Salkar told news agency ANI.


Patekar's son, Malhar Patekar, was reportedly in Pune when the incident occurred and has since left for Goa following the news of his father's death.

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