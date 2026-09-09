Maharashtra To Become Global Hub For Medical Technology, Digital Healthcare, Biotechnology: Minister Jaykumar Rawal

Minister Jaykumar Rawal outlined Maharashtra’s plans to attract global investment and research partnerships in healthcare and medical technology | File Photo

Mumbai, September 8, 2026: Maharashtra will be developed as a global hub for medical technology, digital healthcare, biotechnology, research and advanced medical equipment manufacturing as part of the state’s ‘Developed Maharashtra 2047’ vision, Minister for Protocol, Foreign Direct Investment and Pravasi Maharashtriya Sampark Jaykumar Rawal said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the CII Hospital Tech 2026 conference organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Rawal said the healthcare sector would be one of the key pillars in achieving the state’s long-term development goals.

He said the government was committed to attracting global investment, technology and research collaborations to Maharashtra and strengthening its position as a leading centre for healthcare innovation.

Technology With Patient Focus

Rawal said rapid advances in artificial intelligence, robotics, telemedicine, advanced diagnostic technologies and digital health were transforming the healthcare sector. However, he stressed that technological development must remain patient-centric, affordable and accessible to the common citizen.

“Maharashtra, particularly Mumbai, has a strong ecosystem of world-class hospitals, medical colleges, research institutions, pharmaceutical companies and healthcare start-ups,” Rawal said, adding that the government intends to leverage this ecosystem to establish the state as a leading destination for medical innovation.

Developed Maharashtra 2047 Vision

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a ‘Developed India’, Rawal said the state was accelerating this agenda through the ‘Developed Maharashtra 2047’ mission under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Maharashtra’s strong pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, along with its pool of skilled doctors and healthcare professionals, would help attract international investment and foster technology and research partnerships, he said.

The minister said the Protocol Department was working to strengthen coordination with foreign governments, diplomatic missions and the global Maharashtrian community to convert international relations into opportunities for investment, technology transfer and knowledge partnerships.

He said the expertise of Maharashtrian doctors, researchers and healthcare professionals working across the world would also be utilised to promote research, technology transfer and new healthcare initiatives in the state.

Healthcare Growth Beyond Mumbai

Rawal said the Maharashtra Industry, Investment and Services Policy 2025 seeks to make the healthcare and life sciences sectors important engines of economic growth.

The government intends to ensure that the benefits of this development extend beyond Mumbai to cities and regions including Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Kolhapur, Amravati and Gadchiroli.

He called upon Indian and international companies, hospitals, research organisations, investors and technology innovators to take advantage of Maharashtra’s growing healthcare ecosystem and invest in research, innovation and advanced medical technologies in the state.

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Global Participation At Conference

The conference was attended by Padma Shri Dr Ramakant Deshpande, Joy Chakraborty, Saurabh Agrawal, Rizwan Koita, representatives of the governments of the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, Alpa Antani, British Deputy High Commissioner Harjinder Kang and Netherlands Consul General Thierry van Helden, besides several senior representatives from the healthcare sector.

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