Maharashtra Cabinet Approves ₹4,250 Crore PRAGATI Project To Transform Public Healthcare, Add 1,600 Beds

Maharashtra’s PRAGATI initiative will combine digital healthcare, stronger district hospitals and expanded screening to improve public health services | Representational Image

Mumbai, September 8, 2026: The Maharashtra Cabinet on Tuesday approved the PRAGATI (Primary Healthcare Reimagined with Advanced Governance and Accessible Technology Integration) project, a Rs 4,250 crore flagship initiative aimed at transforming the state's public healthcare system through digital technology, stronger district hospitals and improved care for non-communicable diseases.

Announcing the decision, Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Prakash Abitkar said the project will be implemented between 2026 and 2031 to make healthcare services more accessible, integrated and technology-driven across Maharashtra.

Of the total project cost, 70% (Rs 2,975 crore) will be financed through a loan from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), while the remaining 30% (Rs 1,275 crore) will be contributed by the state government.

Focus On Non-Communicable Diseases

A major focus of the PRAGATI project will be the prevention, screening, diagnosis and treatment of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), including diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular diseases, chronic kidney disease (CKD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), stroke and mental health disorders. The initiative will also strengthen services for diabetic retinopathy, fatty liver disease, palliative care and hospice care.

The government will expand screening facilities for breast, cervical and oral cancers, enabling early detection and timely treatment through improved diagnostic infrastructure and trained healthcare personnel. The project also includes extensive public awareness campaigns, behavioural change communication, counselling services and capacity building of healthcare workers.

Maharashtra Health Technology Mission

As part of the initiative, Maharashtra will launch the Maharashtra Health Technology Mission to accelerate the digital transformation of the healthcare sector. The mission will introduce integrated digital health records, unified health information systems, telemedicine services and other technology-enabled healthcare solutions. The objective is to improve coordination between different levels of healthcare and ensure continuity of treatment for patients.

1,600 New Hospital Beds

The Cabinet also approved major infrastructure upgrades in five districts, adding 1,600 hospital beds to the public health system through an estimated Rs 1,500 crore capital investment.

Under the plan, Kolhapur and Nanded will get new 500-bed district hospitals each, while Pune will receive a 200-bed Referral and Referral Services Hospital (RRH). Existing district hospitals in Latur and Nagpur will be upgraded into 200-bed facilities.

The government expects these investments to reduce the burden on tertiary hospitals by strengthening diagnosis, treatment and referral services at the district level, allowing more patients to receive specialised care closer to their homes.

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Reducing Healthcare Costs

Abitkar said the PRAGATI project would significantly improve the quality and efficiency of Maharashtra's public health system while reducing citizens' out-of-pocket medical expenditure.

The initiative is also expected to advance the state's progress towards Universal Health Coverage and the Sustainable Development Goal-3 (SDG-3) of ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being for all.

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