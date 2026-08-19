Maharashtra Cabinet Approves ₹80.12 Crore For Phase-II Expansion Of Gadchiroli District Sports Complex

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar |

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Tuesday approved an estimated cost of ₹80.12 crore for developing additional sports facilities under Phase-II of the District Sports Complex in Gadchiroli, Deputy Chief Minister and Sports Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar said.

Government Focuses On International-Level Sports Infrastructure

She said the government was committed to bringing youth from Naxal-affected and remote areas into the mainstream through sports and providing them opportunities to showcase their talent. The focus is also on ensuring that players from Gadchiroli get access to international-standard facilities and can excel at the state and national levels.

The government had earlier released ₹23 crore for the sports complex, under which facilities including a swimming pool, kabaddi, kho-kho and volleyball grounds, a cement basketball court, a badminton hall and a sports hostel have been completed and opened for players and citizens.

New Site To Receive Gymnasium And Indoor Sports Facilities

At the new site, a gymnasium, administrative building and an indoor badminton hall with four courts have been completed, while 80 per cent of the work on a dome-type multigame hall has been completed, Pawar said.

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The Directorate of Sports had submitted a proposal seeking ₹80.12 crore for Phase-II works. The proposal was approved by the High-Powered Committee at its meeting on June 17, 2026. With the Cabinet's approval on Tuesday, the funding process has now been cleared.

Pawar expressed confidence that the decision would provide better infrastructure to young athletes in Gadchiroli and give a major boost to the district's sporting culture.

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