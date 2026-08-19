Kalyan Railway Track Body Remains For Four Hours Amid Jurisdiction Dispute Allegations Between Police Units | AI

Kalyan: A shocking case highlighting alleged police insensitivity has come to light in Kalyan, where a body remained on a railway track for nearly four hours due to a jurisdictional dispute between the Kalyan Railway Police and the Kolsewadi Police.

The incident has sparked outrage among local residents, who have questioned whether procedural formalities and jurisdictional boundaries were given priority over basic humanitarian concerns.

Police Units Reportedly Debate Jurisdiction Over Railway Track Incident

According to available information, a body was discovered on the railway tracks in Kalyan. However, instead of immediately taking custody of the body and initiating the necessary legal procedures, officials reportedly became engaged in a dispute over which police station had the authority to handle the case.

Sources said that a significant amount of time was spent determining whether the location of the incident fell under the jurisdiction of the Kalyan Railway Police or the Kolsewadi Police.

Cause Of Death Yet To Be Established

Preliminary reports suggest that it remains unclear whether the victim died by suicide or whether the death resulted from an accident. Police officials are expected to determine the exact cause of death after completing the investigation and post-mortem examination.

However, the delay in removing the body has become the focus of public criticism.

Residents Allege Lack Of Coordination Between Police Teams

Witnesses alleged that both police units continued debating jurisdiction, with each side reportedly maintaining that the incident did not fall within its territorial limits.

As a result, the body reportedly remained on the railway tracks for nearly four hours.

The situation also created difficulties for personnel deployed at the site, including Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and railway porters, who were required to manage the area while the body remained on the tracks.

Incident Raises Concerns Over Railway Operations And Emergency Response

Local residents expressed concern that the prolonged delay could have affected railway operations and passenger movement. Although no official disruption to train services was immediately confirmed, the incident raised concerns about the handling of emergency situations on railway property.

The episode triggered widespread anger among residents, many of whom questioned the conduct of the authorities.

Residents Ask Whether Humanity Should Come Before Jurisdiction

"Before deciding whose jurisdiction the body falls under, shouldn't humanity come first?" asked one local resident, reflecting the sentiments expressed by several people gathered near the site.

Following hours of uncertainty, the Kolsewadi Police eventually took custody of the body and initiated further legal proceedings.

Calls Grow For Clear Guidelines Between Railway And Local Police

The incident has reignited concerns regarding coordination between different law enforcement agencies operating within overlapping jurisdictions.

Critics have argued that the immediate priority in such cases should be the preservation of human dignity and the prompt completion of legal formalities, regardless of jurisdictional disputes.

The incident has also raised broader questions about emergency response protocols and interdepartmental coordination between railway and local police authorities.

Senior Police Inspector Archana Dousane of Kalyan GRP told FPJ that there was no jurisdictional dispute and that the delay occurred because the ambulance arrived late. When she was asked about the four-hour delay, she admitted that there had indeed been a delay. However, local residents claimed that the delay was caused by a jurisdictional dispute.

Meanwhile, residents and commuters have demanded accountability and called for clear operational guidelines to ensure that similar incidents do not recur in the future.

The investigation into the cause of death is currently underway.

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