Mumbai Local Train Disruptions: Ghatkopar Incident Delays Train, Women Passengers’ Fight Video Goes Viral |

Mumbai: Two separate incidents were reported on Mumbai's suburban railway network on Tuesday. On Central Railway, a train was briefly detained at Ghatkopar after an unidentified man climbed onto it and was hit by an overhead electric wire (OHE). On Western Railway, a video showing women passengers fighting inside a local train went viral.

Women passengers clashed in the 8:13 pm Andheri–Virar slow local, reportedly over a minor issue after boarding at Andheri.

The scuffle in the women’s compartment has once again raised concerns over railway safety.#MumbaiLocal #Andheri #Virar #RailwaySafety #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/SMeVJYCypU — Chetna Raja (@ChetnaRaja) August 18, 2026

On Central Railway, the train was detained at Ghatkopar platform 3 from 6.33 pm after the unidentified man climbed onto the train and came in contact with the OHE. The power supply on the Down Through Line between Vidyavihar and Kanjurmarg was switched off from 6.38 pm to 6.47 pm following the incident. The train was subsequently allowed to leave at 6.52 pm.

Meanwhile, on Western Railway, a video of women passengers fighting inside a local train surfaced on social media. The incident reportedly took place on the 8.13 pm (date is not clear) slow local from Andheri to Virar, after some women boarded the train at Andheri platform No. 4. The reason behind the altercation was not immediately known.

The video shows the women involved in a physical fight inside the moving suburban train. The incident has drawn attention from commuters, with passengers calling for action against those involved in such incidents inside local trains.

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