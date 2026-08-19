Dr Antonio Da Silva College Dadar Turns Co-Educational After 150 Years, Welcomes First Female Junior College Students |

Mumbai: Marking a historic transition in its 150-year legacy, Dr. Antonio da Silva High School and Junior College of Commerce in Dadar has officially opened its doors to female students in its Junior College, transitioning into a co-educational institution for the first time since its establishment in 1868.

First Co-Ed Commerce Batch Begins Classes From August 17

Traditionally recognized as one of South Mumbai’s premier all-boys institutions, the college embraced this major milestone as a critical first step toward making education truly inclusive, aligning with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The official inauguration brought together trustees, faculty, and students to celebrate the commencement of the first co-ed Commerce batch, where regular lectures officially began on August 17. Highlighting the broader roadmap for the campus, the school supervisor shared that this shift is only the beginning, as the institution plans to expand the co-educational model to the primary and secondary school levels in the near future.

To prepare for the transition, the Dadar-based campus upgraded its infrastructure and facilities, ensuring dedicated amenities for female students while organizing orientation sessions for staff and students.

Trust Chairman Calls Move A Step Towards Equal Opportunities

Celebrating this landmark move, Mr. Joseph D’Souza, Chairman of the Dr. Antonio da Silva Trust, stated, "Welcoming our first Co-Ed Junior College batch is a proud moment in our 150-year journey. In the spirit of NEP 2020, this step celebrates equal opportunities and inclusive education. I am happy to see our students begin this journey together, with confidence and hope for the future."

Reaffirming the institution's commitment to progressive learning, the school leadership emphasized that their vision is to build an inclusive environment where boys and girls learn, grow, and succeed together by promoting mutual respect, confidence, and holistic development. As of the current admission round, the Commerce stream has enrolled 129 students, comprising 96 boys and 33 girls. With the central admission rounds still actively underway across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the college management looks forward to welcoming even more female applicants in upcoming lists to ensure every student has equal opportunities to thrive.

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