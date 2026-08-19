Maharashtra Government Puts BHMS-CCMP Doctor Registration On Hold Pending Court Decision On Modern Medicine Practice | AI

Mumbai: In a sudden change of its stance, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday directed the Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) not to register BHMS doctors who have completed the Certificate Course in Modern Pharmacology (CCMP) for the limited practice of modern medicine (allopathy).

In a communication dated August 18, the Medical Education and Drugs Department said issuance of the relevant certificates or registration would be appropriate only after the prevailing situation settles, the procedure is finalised and/or the High Court delivers its final decision.

Decision Comes After Opposition From Doctors’ Bodies

The move follows sustained opposition from Central MARD and the Indian Medical Association (IMA), which have raised concerns over medical education standards, professional boundaries and patient safety.

Central MARD Says Protest Aimed At Protecting Standards

Central MARD president Dr Atharva Shinde said the agitation was aimed at protecting medical education quality, patient safety and professional standards in modern medicine. He said the organisation would continue to monitor the matter until the judicial process is completed and the government takes a final decision.

The directive effectively puts CCMP registration on hold pending the court’s verdict and the government’s final policy decision.

Dr Bahubali Shah, Administrator of the Maharashtra Council of Homoeopathy, said he had not received any official communication regarding the decision to put the registration process on hold. However, he added that even if the latest letter is considered along with the circular issued on August 3, 2026, the registration process cannot be stopped.

Meanwhile, a large number of AYUSH doctors protested at Azad Maidan on Tuesday and marched towards Mantralaya, demanding immediate registration of eligible BHMS-CCMP doctors with MMC. The Integrated Doctors Association (N) alleged that the MMC opened registration but closed the process after registering only one eligible candidate. Protesters demanded that registration be resumed for all eligible doctors and sought an inquiry into the MMC’s functioning.

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