Western Railway Starts Prabhadevi FOB Expansion Work, Additional Staircase Planned To Improve Passenger Movement |

Mumbai: Western Railway has begun work to widen the narrow entry and exit point on the western side of the South Foot Over Bridge (FOB) at Prabhadevi railway station to ease growing passenger congestion. The existing toilet block adjacent to the South FOB entry has been demolished after obtaining the necessary NOC from the BMC, with an additional staircase also planned at the location.

Inspection Leads To Decision On Passenger Circulation Improvements

The decision was taken during inspections by DRM, Mumbai Central, Pankaj Singh, along with BMC and Western Railway officials. Trial pits are currently being dug to identify underground utilities, including water pipelines and electrical cables, while the foundation layout has been marked and excavation for the proposed staircase is underway. Steel structural members are being fabricated at Dadar Workshop on priority. Western Railway has agreed to provide two toilets from an existing colony toilet block for nearby residents, while BMC has been requested to make additional toilet arrangements. The Railways is also exploring the possibility of providing four toilet facilities through existing arrangements.

Read Also Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Finance And Planning Department Restructuring To Streamline Budget And...

Meanwhile, a joint coordination meeting held on August 18 under DRM Singh, with Additional Municipal Commissioner (City) Prajkta Verma Lavangare, MahaRail, police and traffic police officials, discussed a phased plan to improve passenger circulation at Prabhadevi (West). A key proposal is an additional 12-metre-wide FOB, including suitable staircase and lift arrangements. The proposal had earlier been submitted to BMC but was not accepted. However, following the dismantling of the CaroL ROB, officials have observed increased pedestrian movement and congestion on the existing FOB. BMC/AMC has now agreed in principle to examine the proposal. Western Railway and BMC will jointly identify a suitable location, considering land availability, passenger convenience and site constraints. Police and traffic authorities will also take action against errant parkuing near the FOB landing. The measures are aimed at improving passenger circulation and safety at the station.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/