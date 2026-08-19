Maharashtra Cabinet Approves Finance And Planning Department Restructuring To Streamline Budget And Policy Functions

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | File Photo

The Maharashtra Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Tuesday approved the restructuring of the Finance and Planning departments to improve their efficiency and streamline financial and planning functions.

Move Follows Replacement Of Planning Commission With NITI Aayog

As part of the restructuring, budget-related subjects and 28 posts currently under the Planning Department will be transferred to the Finance Department. The move follows changes in the Centre’s planning framework after the Planning Commission was replaced by the NITI Aayog.

The transferred responsibilities will include preparation of annual programmes, printing of programme publications, coordination of Centrally sponsored schemes, matters related to statutory development boards, fund statements, fund allocation, re-appropriation and supplementary demands, among other budget-related issues.

Finance Department To Handle Budget Planning And Fund Allocation

Following the restructuring, the Planning Department will focus primarily on monitoring and reviewing the implementation and outcomes of policies, programmes and schemes of various administrative departments. It will also finalise priorities for district annual plans received from District Planning Committees.

The department will function as the office of the Development Commissioner and facilitate a centralised implementation strategy for schemes and programmes under district annual plans. It will also place proposals related to public-private partnership (PPP) projects and market borrowings through special purpose vehicles before the concerned Cabinet committees.

The Planning Department will further scrutinise proposals for infrastructure projects involving expenditure under state and Central government schemes, as well as domestic and international financial institutions, and provide its observations and recommendations.

It will also review the performance of government schemes, recommend their evaluation and serve as the custodian of the state's economic and statistical data, publishing relevant information periodically.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/