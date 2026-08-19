Mahad Chemical Unit Gas Leak Claims Two Lives, Shift In-Charge And Plant Manager Booked For Negligence | AI

Navi Mumbai: A toxic gas leak at a chemical manufacturing unit in Asanpoi, Mahad, has claimed two lives, with a second worker succumbing to his injuries on Monday.

The leak occurred around 5.30pm on August 15 when toxic gas reportedly escaped from a TBU reactor in the company’s plot area. Several workers in the vicinity inhaled the fumes and experienced breathing difficulties before being rushed to hospital, police said.

Workers Suffer Breathing Problems After Inhaling Gas

According to the FIR registered by the Mahad MIDC police, 28-year-old Amit Kumar Babu died while undergoing treatment at the Rural Hospital in Mahad. A second worker succumbed to his injuries on Monday while receiving treatment, police said.

Several other workers were also affected in the incident. The FIR names Sameer Subhash Jhavare, Mohammad Arif, Santosh Kumar and Kalpesh among those injured.

Shift In-Charge And Plant Manager Booked In Case

The Mahad MIDC police have booked shift in-charge Madhusudan Godbarde and plant manager Vikas Akoskar following a complaint filed by 30-year-old company employee Dilipkumar Mayaram Gautam.

The complaint alleges that the accused failed to properly implement prescribed safety rules and precautionary measures at the plant. These alleged lapses resulted in the toxic gas leak, exposing workers to hazardous fumes and leading to deaths and injuries, according to the FIR.

Case Registered Under BNS Sections Related To Negligence

Police registered a case on August 16 under Sections 106(1), 125(a), 125(b), 286, 289 and 34 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The sections relate to offences including causing death by negligence, endangering human life and negligent conduct involving dangerous substances.

“We are examining the circumstances that led to the gas leak, including the functioning of the reactor and the safety precautions followed at the plant. The investigation will also establish whether prescribed safety protocols were followed and whether adequate emergency measures were in place when the leak occurred,” said the police officer.

The police are investigating the exact cause of the leak and the safety measures in place at the plant at the time of the incident.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/