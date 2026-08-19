Kalyan Railway Police Bust Interstate Cannabis Smuggling Network, Arrest Five Accused From Goa And Odisha

Representative Pic | IB

Kalyan: In a major breakthrough against narcotics trafficking, the Kalyan Railway Police have dismantled an interstate cannabis smuggling network operating across Goa, Odisha and Maharashtra, arresting five accused following an extensive investigation that stretched across multiple states.

The operation, which involved weeks of surveillance technical analysis and coordinated action with local police units in Goa and Odisha, led investigators to the alleged supply chain behind the trafficking racket.

Five Accused Arrested From Bihar, Goa And Odisha

According to officials the accused have been identified as Nikkikumar Hardev Shah (19), a resident of Begusarai, Bihar; Kuldeep Raju Mahato Mandal (26), also from Begusarai, Bihar; Ashrof Sunar Khan (21), a resident of South Goa; Vidyadhar Laxmi Nayak (43) of Odisha; and Srikant Mander Pradhan (38), also from Odisha.

All five accused have been brought to Kalyan following their arrest in Goa and Odisha and are currently in police custody under the orders of the court.

Railway police said the investigation began after a case related to cannabis trafficking was registered at the Kalyan Railway Police Station.

Acting swiftly, investigators initially arrested Nikkikumar Shah and Kuldeep Mahato and seized 22 kilograms of cannabis from their possession. The contraband, estimated to be worth several lakh rupees, prompted the police to launch a detailed investigation to trace the origin and distribution network behind the consignment.

Police Trace Cannabis Route From Odisha To Goa

During the preliminary investigation, police discovered that the cannabis had been transported from Odisha and was being taken to Goa for delivery to a supplier.

As investigators uncovered evidence suggesting the involvement of an organized interstate network, a special investigation team was constituted under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Archana Dusane. The team was led by Assistant Police Inspector Vitthal Wani and was tasked with identifying every link in the trafficking chain.

Police officials said the special team conducted an extensive analysis of technical evidence, mobile phone records and financial transactions associated with the arrested accused.

Police Track Alleged Cultivation Link In Remote Odisha Region

The investigation eventually led officers to South Goa, where they identified the alleged supplier behind the operation.

With the assistance of local police, the Kalyan Railway Police arrested Ashraf Khan from Margao in Goa.

During interrogation, Khan allegedly revealed that the source of the cannabis was located in the Kandhamal district of Odisha, an area known for its difficult terrain and Maoist-affected regions.

Probe Reveals Supply Chain And Distribution Channels

The police team subsequently traveled to Odisha and, with the assistance of the Daringbadi Police, arrested Vidyadhar Nayak.

According to investigators, Nayak disclosed that he had purchased the cannabis from Srikant Pradhan, who was allegedly involved in cannabis cultivation in a remote, Maoist-affected region of Odisha.

Police officials said members of the special investigation team spent six days in the remote hilly and forested areas while tracking Pradhan's movements.

Using technical intelligence and location-based analysis, the team successfully traced and arrested Pradhan from a forested area in the region.

After obtaining a transit order from the court, the police brought all the accused from Odisha to Kalyan for further investigation.

Investigators said the interrogation of the five accused helped them uncover the entire trafficking network, including the primary supplier, intermediaries, storage locations and the distribution channels used to transport cannabis to Goa and Maharashtra.

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Officials believe that the arrests have exposed a well-organized supply chain operating across multiple states.

Police sources pointed out that this is not the first major success achieved by the Kalyan Railway Police in dismantling interstate narcotics networks.

A few months ago, the police had arrested a 20-member interstate cannabis trafficking syndicate operating between Odisha and Maharashtra under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Atul Zende.

Railway police officials said the investigation is still underway, and further inquiries are being conducted to determine whether additional individuals are linked to the network and whether more supply routes remain active across the three states.

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