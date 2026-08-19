MANS Expresses Concern After Bombay HC Grants Bail To Sachin Andure In Dr Narendra Dabholkar Murder Case | Representational Image

The Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (MANS) has expressed disappointment over the Bombay High Court’s decision to grant bail to Sachin Andure, who was convicted in the murder of rationalist and MANS founder Dr Narendra Dabholkar, and suspend his life sentence pending the hearing of his appeal.

MANS said the decision had caused “deep concern” among its activists and followers of the anti-superstition movement. The organisation said granting bail or suspending a sentence did not amount to declaring a convicted person innocent, but expressed concern over the timing of the relief.

Activists Question Timing Of Bail During Pending Appeal

Trupti Desai, a lawyer and MANS activist, said, “The bail has been given when the court is still hearing an appeal in the case. The final verdict is still pending and it may change.”

Dr Dabholkar was shot dead in Pune in August 2013. A special court subsequently convicted Andure and Sharad Kalaskar in the murder case and sentenced them to life imprisonment. The convictions are currently under appeal.

MANS Says Trial Court Conviction Was Based On Evidence

MANS said the trial court had convicted Andure and Kalaskar on the basis of the evidence presented before it, and that the appeal proceedings were still pending before the High Court. It also questioned the fact that Andure was granted bail and his sentence suspended shortly before the anniversary of Dr Dabholkar’s death.

The organisation further said the investigation into the larger conspiracy behind the murder had not progressed to the extent expected, and alleged that the mastermind and wider conspiracy had not been fully exposed.

MANS said Dr Dabholkar’s murder was not merely the killing of an individual but an attack on rational thought, scientific temper, freedom of expression and constitutional values. It demanded that the entire conspiracy be exposed and that all those responsible be held accountable in accordance with the law.

“Today’s decision causes pain, but it will not deter us,” the organisation said, adding that its activists would continue their campaign against superstition, violence and obscurantism through constitutional and legal means.

The organisation also said it respected the judiciary and would study the High Court order before deciding on further legal steps.

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