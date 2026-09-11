BRICS Push Could Redraw India’s Trade Map, Experts See New Markets And Business Opportunities

BRICS |

New Delhi: The BRICS Business Forum could unlock new markets for Indian companies as member countries work towards lowering trade barriers, strengthening direct business connections and expanding investment opportunities, industry representatives said on Friday.

Discussions at the forum are focused on increasing intra-BRICS trade and creating easier channels for companies to establish partnerships across emerging markets.

Direct Business Links Gain Momentum

Evgeniy Zakharov, Managing Director of Kazakhstan-based Eurasia Motors, said the platform was helping businesses connect directly with potential partners and reduce their dependence on intermediaries.

While bilateral trade remains relatively modest in some markets, he expects stronger business engagement to improve commercial flows over time.

Zakharov said he had already met several prospective partners during his first participation in the forum, highlighting the range of opportunities available across member countries.

BRICS Targets Trade Barriers

Dereje Walelign Mera, Chairman of the Ethiopian Solar Energy Development Association, said the BRICS Business Council was using sector-specific working groups to identify obstacles affecting cross-border commerce.

These groups are examining tariffs and other regulatory barriers, with recommendations aimed at making trade and investment easier among BRICS+ economies.

Removing such hurdles could strengthen South-South cooperation and allow businesses to operate more efficiently across member countries, he said.

New Markets for Indian Companies

The BRICS Business Forum brings together policymakers and industry leaders to discuss trade, investment, finance, technology and broader economic cooperation.

For Indian businesses, stronger commercial integration within BRICS could provide access to new customers and investment opportunities while reducing dependence on traditional markets.

Closer cooperation could also help Indian companies diversify global supply chains and deepen partnerships with emerging economies.

Business recommendations from the forum are expected to feed into the broader BRICS agenda, covering areas such as intra-group investment, the digital economy, MSMEs, technology collaboration and value-chain integration.

Greater business-to-business engagement could ultimately turn BRICS cooperation into stronger commercial opportunities for Indian exporters and enterprises.