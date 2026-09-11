'Global Order Under Churn... Volatility A Defining Feature': Jaishankar At BRICS Business Forum

File Photo

The global political and economic order is undergoing substantial change, with volatility, uncertainty and complexity increasingly shaping the international environment, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said while speaking at the BRICS Business Forum.

“We meet at a time when global political and economic order is under churn. Volatility, uncertainty, and complexity have become defining features of the world around us,” Jaishankar said.

He noted that geopolitical tensions, pandemics and climate-related disruptions were increasingly affecting economies.

Read Also EAM S Jaishankar To Address UN General Assembly On September 26 Amid Global Conflicts

At the same time, rapid digitalisation and technological progress were opening up fresh opportunities for economic growth, higher productivity and development.

“The result is an economic landscape where both risks and opportunities are becoming more widely distributed and where the ability to anticipate, adapt and respond is acquiring greater importance,” Jaishankar said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday also said BRICS has continued to expand and evolve across its membership, agenda and mechanisms of cooperation.

"India's chair ship has sought to carry this evolution forward through the theme of building for resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability. That is BRICS. These priorities are especially relevant to the circumstances in which our countries find themselves today," he said.