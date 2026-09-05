EAM S Jaishankar To Address UN General Assembly On September 26 Amid Global Conflicts

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is scheduled to speak during the UNGA General Debate in New York on September 26 | AI Generated File Image

New Delhi, September 5, 2026: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will address the annual high-level session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 26, as world leaders gather in New York against the backdrop of continuing geopolitical conflicts.

The 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly will begin on September 8, while leaders will address the 193-member organisation during the General Debate from September 22 to 28.

According to a revised provisional list of speakers for the high-level session, Jaishankar is scheduled to address the General Debate during the afternoon session on September 26.

𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐒. 𝐉𝐚𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐚𝐫 𝐭𝐨 𝐚𝐝𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐔𝐍 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐥𝐲 𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟔



EAM @DrSJaishankar will address the UN General Assembly’s high-level General Debate on September 26, delivering India’s national statement during the afternoon… pic.twitter.com/N0KeSYDNfz — DD India (@DDIndialive) September 5, 2026

Jaishankar Returns To UN Lectern

Jaishankar addressed world leaders from the UN lectern last year as well. His appearance this year comes at a time when international conflicts and their wider economic consequences are expected to loom large over discussions at the UN.

Brazil will be the traditional first speaker when the General Debate opens on September 22, followed by the US. The year-long 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly will be presided over by Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman, who was elected in June to head the 193-member organisation.

Trump To Address World Leaders

US President Donald Trump will address world leaders from the UNGA podium on September 22. It will be his second address to the UN session during his second term in the White House.

The high-level session, considered the “busiest diplomatic season” of the year at the United Nations Headquarters, opens annually in September. This year's gathering assumes particular significance because it comes amid continuing geopolitical conflicts across the world.

Conflicts Cast Shadow Over Session

Among them is the months-long US-Israel war against Iran, which has had a devastating cascading impact on countries of the Global South as well as the least developed nations. Rising food and fuel costs following the continued disruption in the Strait of Hormuz have added to their difficulties, PTI reports.

The situation is likely to give greater weight to discussions about the consequences of conflicts beyond the countries directly involved, particularly their impact on developing and least developed nations.

Climate, Pandemics And Nuclear Weapons On Agenda

Several high-level meetings are scheduled during the UNGA session. They include a session commemorating the 40th anniversary of the Declaration on the Right to Development and a meeting on climate action and the just transition.

A high-level meeting will also address the existential threats posed by sea level rise. Other discussions will focus on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response. A plenary meeting will commemorate and promote the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons.

South Asian Leaders Take The Stage

The heads of Government of Bangladesh and Nepal will address the General Debate on September 24, followed by Pakistan a day later.

The presence of several South Asian countries on the General Debate schedule will put the region's representatives before the international community during a session dominated by global security, development and economic concerns.

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Guterres Heads Into Final UNGA

This will also be the final high-level UN General Assembly session for current UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. His second five-year tenure as head of the global organisation will end in December this year.

The process to elect the next UN chief is already underway. Attention is also focused on whether a woman will be selected to lead the 80-year-old organisation for the first time in its history.

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