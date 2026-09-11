National Pension System Can Secure MSME Workers' Future Says PFRDA Assistant Manager |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) Assistant Manager Abhishek Dhiman said the National Pension System (NPS) can provide employees financial security and a dignified retirement, urging entrepreneurs to encourage regular investment among workers.

Dhiman was addressing an NPS awareness workshop organised by PFRDA and the Association of Industries Madhya Pradesh (AIMP) on Thursday for local micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

AIMP President Yogesh Mehta said MSMEs should promote NPS to ensure employees' long-term financial security.

Representatives of State Bank Pension Fund and UTI Pension Fund explained NPS registration, pension benefits, tax exemptions and investment options. They also offered to hold awareness camps at industrial units.

AIMP Secretary Tarun Vyas said the initiative would promote financial inclusion and long-term social security in Madhya Pradesh's MSME sector.

DRI nets 2kg amphetamine worth Rs 1.6 cr

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) foiled an alleged drug-trafficking attempt on Wednesday, seizing over 2 kg of amphetamine worth Rs 1.6 crore and arresting one person at a toll plaza on the city's bypass.

Acting on specific intelligence that a passenger travelling by bus from Delhi to Indore was carrying drugs in his baggage, DRI officers intercepted the suspect at the Indore-Dewas Toll Plaza on Wednesday.

A search of his baggage led to the recovery of four sealed envelopes concealed inside four salwar suit sets. Each envelope contained a black polythene bag with a white crystalline substance that tested positive for amphetamine in a field-testing kit.

Four packets containing 2,067 grams of amphetamine, including packaging weight, were seized under the NDPS Act, 1985, and the suspect was arrested. Further investigation is underway.